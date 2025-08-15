NHS Wales
Public Health Wales issues advice following burst water main in Flintshire
Public Health Wales is urging residents affected by the burst water main in Flintshire to take steps to protect their health and wellbeing during the ongoing disruption.
People are advised to stay hydrated by drinking their usual amount of water, especially in the warm weather. Hand hygiene remains important — wash hands with soap and water, or use alcohol hand gel, before preparing food, after using the toilet and after changing nappies.
For those feeding babies, bottled water supplied by Welsh Water is safe to use. Do not use supermarket bottled water for baby formula as it may contain too much sodium. Welsh Water supplied bottled water can be collected from:
- Jade Jones Pavilion, Flint CH6 5ER
- Park and Ride Car Park, Deeside Industrial Park, CH5 2NY
- County Hall Car Park, Mold CH7 6NF.
This water should be boiled and allowed to cool before making up feeds. Ready-made formula can also be used.
To help manage household needs, people can reuse water from cooking or washing up to flush toilets and consider safe alternative sources such as garden water butts.
