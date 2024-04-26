NHS Wales
|Printable version
Public Health Wales Launches Dedicated Workstream to Maximise Impact of School Food on Child Health
In a bid to enhance the health and well-being of children and young people across Wales, Public Health Wales has published a new report detailing how we can optimise the role of school food in promoting nutrition and reducing health inequalities.
The report serves as a blueprint to foster a collective understanding of the pivotal role school food plays in shaping the health and well-being of children. It delves into various aspects, including the historical context of school food as a public health intervention, an overview of the current school food system in Wales, and the prevailing dietary habits and health status of school-aged children in the region. Moreover, it underscores the potential short, medium, and long-term impacts of school food on health and well-being.
The report emphasises the significance of establishing effective healthy school food approaches to create conducive environments for the health and well-being of children and young people. It highlights several benefits, including equitable access to nutritious food, fostering sustainable dietary habits, and supporting educational attainment.
Rachel Bath, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales said: “Wales stands at a critical juncture where concerted efforts are needed to capitalise on the potential of school food in enhancing the health and well-being of its youth. Without sustained progress and concerted action, the profound impact school food can have on children's health and well-being may remain unrealised.”
Public Health Wales is poised to collaborate with stakeholders to unlock the full potential of school food, thereby improving health and educational outcomes and mitigating inequalities.
In acknowledgment of the transformative power of school food, Rachel Bath explains: “Public Health Wales has launched a dedicated workstream focused on enhancing the school food environment. Under the banner of "Working Together for a Healthier School Food Environment," this initiative aims to galvanise efforts across sectors to create environments that promote healthy eating habits and positive health outcomes among children and young people in Wales.”
As Wales embarks on this ambitious journey to harness the potential of school food, collaboration and concerted action will be key. By prioritising the health and well-being of its youth, Wales is not only investing in a healthier future but also paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous society.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-launches-dedicated-workstream-to-maximise-impact-of-school-food-on-child-health/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
First evidence of measles spreading in the community, as cases rise in Gwent outbreak.26/04/2024 14:05:00
Public health officials believe that measles is spreading in the community in Gwent with 9 cases of measles now confirmed. Public Health Wales is urging parents and carers to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccine to avoid catching measles.
Public Health Wales investigates ways to reduce Carbon Emissions from Microbiology Labs23/04/2024 09:15:00
Public Health Wales (PHW), in conjunction with Revolution-ZERO, yesterday published a report which highlights the potential to reduce carbon emissions from microbiology laboratories by investigating ways to reduce single-use plastics.
Tackle dependency, visibility, and availability to address rapid rise in youth vaping, say public health experts18/04/2024 14:15:00
Support should be prioritised over punishment when helping young people who want to quit vaping, according to public health experts.
Survey shows strong support for schools' role in children and young people's health and wellbeing16/04/2024 14:15:00
A new survey conducted by Public Health Wales has shown that most people in Wales support schools and nurseries having a role in health and wellbeing outcomes for under 18s.
Latest data on substance misuse in Wales published11/04/2024 15:25:00
There were a total of 869 school exclusions as a result of alcohol or drugs amongst school aged children in 2022-23. That’s an increase of 119 per cent from 2020-21 and up 16.5 per cent from 2018-19.
Measles outbreak declared in Gwent as two new cases confirmed10/04/2024 09:15:00
Public Health Wales is working with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to investigate two further cases of measles which have been confirmed in the Gwent area, bringing the overall total to four cases.
Two measles cases confirmed in Gwent08/04/2024 09:10:00
Public Health Wales and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board are investigating two cases of measles in children in the Gwent area.
Health experts welcome downward trend in childhood dental extractions under general anaesthetic29/03/2024 10:25:00
Dental public health experts have welcomed findings showing a reduction in the number of reported child dental extractions under general anaesthetic over the last decade.
Interventions to address digital exclusion improves engagement, skills, and confidence, says new report29/03/2024 09:25:00
A review of existing evidence produced by Public Health Wales as part of the collaboration with the Health and Care Research Wales Evidence Centre shows that interventions to address digital exclusion in older adults can increase uptake and digital literacy while also improving people's own perception of their own abilities, and willingness to use technology.