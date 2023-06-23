NHS Wales
Public Health Wales launches new tool to help reduce health inequality
A new digital platform is being launched to help stakeholders develop measures to reduce health inequality in Wales.
Developed by the Policy and International Health team within the WHO Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health and Well-being it is a tool for health professionals, local authorities, and policy makers to help stimulate ideas and find answers to equity problems.
The Welsh Health Equity Solutions Platform will act as a repository of information, case studies, and previous interventions used to help combat inequity and share good practice in Wales.
The platform features searchable data tools and a report-generating function which allows users to input their search terms and produce outputs related to those terms. The platform also offers a spotlight feature that can be used to highlight particular solutions or themes.
The team will develop the platform over time to add additional content and features.
The platform will be launched at a webinar on 22 June 2023, further webinars will be held to highlight uses and new developments of the system.
If you’re interested in attending future webinars you can sign up HERE.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-launches-new-tool-to-help-reduce-health-inequality/
