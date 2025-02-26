NHS Wales
Public Health Wales launches study on later life experiences and health
Public Health Wales has launched a new study to explore how later life experiences impact health and wellbeing in Wales.
The study, conducted in collaboration with Bangor University and Liverpool John Moores University, aims to improve understanding of the effects of later life adversities such as:
- maltreatment
- discrimination
- social isolation.
The findings will help inform ways to better support older people in Wales.
Residents aged 60 and over from randomly selected households across Wales are being invited to participate.
Experienced interviewers from DJS Research Ltd will conduct the confidential and anonymous survey between February and April 2025, with findings expected to be published in autumn 2025.
Karen Hughes, Policy and International Health, Public Health Wales, said:
"Understanding the challenges older people face is vital to improving health and wellbeing. This study will provide valuable insights to help shape policies and support services for older adults in Wales."
For more information about Public Health Wales’ research, visit Public Health Wales.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-launches-study-on-later-life-experiences-and-health/
