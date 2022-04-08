NHS Wales
Public Health Wales launches toolkit to run Healthy Environment Workshops
Public Health Wales has launched a new, free, toolkit to help partner organisations run Healthy Environment Workshops throughout Wales.
The easy-to-use online resource will give teams the tools they need to run sessions which will help attendees to consider and reduce their negative impacts on the environment, and increase those activities that have a positive impact such as helping nature, reducing waste and carbon emissions.
The toolkit and on-line workshop have been developed to contribute towards the aims of the Well-being of Future Generations Act, which all public bodies in Wales have a legal requirement to work towards.
The workshop allows the team to discuss the big issues of climate change, zero waste and biodiversity and looks at the activities of the whole team as well as the individuals within the team. It is suitable for every team in an organisation, not just those who focus on sustainability, as everyone can make a positive contribution.
Tracy Evans, Senior Sustainable Development Officer at Public Health Wales, yesterday said:
“We have worked really hard to develop an easy-to-use, engaging toolkit that will help facilitators to deliver workshops that will give people practical ways to make a positive impact on the environment.
“We are working with Cynnal Cymru and other partners to train and support a network of facilitators who will be able to support teams to use this across Wales.
“I would encourage anyone interested in facilitating one of these workshops to use the resource with their teams.”
Public bodies in Wales have to comply with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act, and associated legislation including the Environment (Wales) Act, Active Travel (Wales) Act and Decarbonisation targets. Every team and individual within the organisation can play a part in working towards these targets.
The toolkit can be downloaded, free of charge, from the link below:
Healthy Environment Workshop Toolkit
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-launches-toolkit-to-run-healthy-environment-workshops/
