Public Health Wales offers advice for people affected by flooding after Storm Claudia
Public Health Wales has been working with agencies in the Monmouth area during the devastating floods caused by Storm Claudia. There is a significant risk to public health during the clean up following flooding, so it is important that people take precautions to avoid further illness.
Professor Sarah Jones, Consultant in Environmental Health Protection at Public Health Wales, said:
“If you have been affected by flooding, we advise you to:
- Look out for one another, check in with friends and neighbours.
- Avoid contact with flood water as much as possible. Do not allow children or pets to play in floodwaters.
- If you have to go into the water, wear waterproof gloves and rubber boots and remember to be careful of hidden dangers.
- Do not switch on electrical appliances that may have been in contact with floodwater until a qualified electrician has checked them as there is a risk of electrocution.
- Do not use a petrol or diesel-powered generator indoors as there is a serious risk of carbon monoxide poisoning which can kill.
- Keep any open cuts or sores clean and dry. Wearing waterproof plasters and bandages can help.
- Wash your hands especially after going to the toilet, before eating or preparing food - this is the most important way to get rid of harmful bugs.
- If you do not have clean water, use hand sanitiser gel or wet wipes.
- It’s normal to feel stressed or anxious but if this continues then do seek mental health support.
- If you become ill after accidentally swallowing floodwater or mud, particularly if you develop diarrhoea, a fever or stomach pains within 10 days of being in contact with floodwater or sewage - contact NHS Direct 111 or your doctor
- Have your heating and cooking appliances serviced by a Gas Safe engineer, even if they seem to be working normally. There is a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning if they are not working properly.
For more information on dealing with flooding including advice on how to safely clear up: Flooding - Public Health Wales
