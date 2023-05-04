NHS Wales
|Printable version
Public Health Wales reassures parents after cluster of enterovirus cases investigated
Public Health Wales doctors are reassuring parents after a very small number of cases of a rare complication of enterovirus has caused myocarditis in very young babies.
Ten babies from the South Wales area have been given hospital treatment for the infection since June 2022. All were under one month old. Very sadly, one baby has died.
Public Health Wales is stressing that this reaction to the infection remains extremely rare. Dr Christopher Williams, consultant epidemiologist for Public Health Wales, said;
“Enterovirus is a common infection of childhood, causing a range of infections including respiratory disease, hand, foot and mouth, and viral meningitis. In very young babies, enterovirus can, in rare cases, also cause a severe illness in the first few weeks of life. Most babies and children recover completely following enterovirus infection.
“It only affects the heart on very rare occasions. This cluster is unusual due to the number of cases reported in a relatively short time frame, and so investigations are now ongoing in collaboration with the paediatric team in the children’s hospital of Wales to understand the reasons why and to investigate any further cases that may be reported in the coming weeks and months.
“Parents should be reassured that although there has been an increase in cases, this is still an extremely rare occurrence.”
Parents and carers should take care to practice good hand hygiene – including washing hands thoroughly before and after changing nappies, after using the toilet, and before preparing food.
Public Health Wales are issuing a briefing to health professionals in Wales to inform them of the cluster.
No outbreak has been declared.
This increase in cases of myocarditis (inflammation and damage to the heart) in very young babies in Wales is still being investigated, we are working with experts here and across the UK to try to understand this further.
Enterovirus is a common infection that spreads through the population every year, with larger outbreaks occurring regularly, often every three years.
Severe disease and myocarditis is a well-recognised complication of this infection, but is very rare. While there has been an increase in the number of cases in very young babies (under one month old), it still remains rare.
The best way to prevent infection with enterovirus, as well as other viruses, is by simple hygiene measures such as hand washing especially after changing nappies, going to the toilet or blowing your nose.
Most viral infections in babies are mild, but if you are concerned your baby is unwell please seek medical attention.
Enterovirus infection is a very common seasonal childhood illness, and causes the usually mild infections that are often picked up in childhood such as hand foot and mouth disease.
In some rare cases, such as in very young babies under one month old, enteroviruses can cause severe infection, such as myocarditis, viral meningitis or sepsis.
The individual risk from transmission of enterovirus is very low, and the severe myocarditis cases have been in babies under one month old. Prevention of transmission to other individuals in a household or ward is through usual hygiene measures such as hand washing, hygienic disposal of nappies and regular cleaning of touch points and surfaces.
If your baby has a fever please follow the advice from NHS 111 Wales.
Severe enterovirus cases have been showing features of sepsis. You can find out more information on sepsis on this page.
Were the babies that have been affected otherwise healthy, or did they have underlying health conditions?
Public Health Wales, working with colleagues around the UK and the ISARIC researchers, are still looking into factors which might contribute to severity of infection. We are not able to give details on individual cases.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-reassures-parents-after-cluster-of-enterovirus-cases-investigated/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Using our data and knowledge? Please complete our user survey03/05/2023 09:15:00
Public Health Wales has launched its annual survey into its data and knowledge outputs.
New health outcomes data published02/05/2023 14:15:00
Public Health Wales has published new data on public health outcomes.
More awareness needed to act F.A.S.T to treat stroke and save lives.27/04/2023 12:25:00
Public health experts are urging people to familiarise themselves with the symptoms of stroke, one of the biggest causes of death in Wales. Early medical treatment for stroke not only saves lives but increases the chances of recovery.
Call for big business to do more to help consumers tackle climate change26/04/2023 09:15:00
Results of a new survey from Public Health Wales, in which participants were asked if they agreed or disagreed with statements about climate change and sustainability, have revealed that 90 per cent of people in Wales would like to see big businesses do more to help them do more for the environment.
Scoping report identifies factors as potential barriers and facilitators to accessing and participation of prehabilitation interventions21/04/2023 09:25:00
An agile scoping review of secondary evidence by the Evidence Service at Public Health Wales has aimed to establish the existing evidence around maximising prehabilitation interventions.
Proportion of people using the internet frequently to manage their health has almost doubled12/04/2023 15:15:00
The proportion of people in Wales who used the internet and digital technology to manage their health nearly doubled from 25 per cent in 2019/20 to 46 per cent in 2020/21, according to research published today by Public Health Wales.
First detailed insight into young people's wellbeing before and during the Covid pandemic.11/04/2023 14:15:00
Data analysts at Public Health Wales have provided the first detailed insight into how young people in Wales were feeling and behaving in the years before and during the pandemic.
First detailed insight into young people's wellbeing before and during the Covid pandemic07/04/2023 09:20:00
Data analysts at Public Health Wales have provided the first detailed insight into how young people in Wales were feeling and behaving in the years before and during the pandemic. They have taken the results of a large school based survey and reported the data on a local basis, helping us to understand regional differences in health and wellbeing of young people in Wales for the first time.