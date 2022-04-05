Public Health Wales' SARS-CoV2 sequencing service awarded ISO 15189 accreditation by UK Accreditation Service (UKAS)

Public Health Wales’ SARS-CoV2 sequencing service – which is the full process which identifies and monitors variants of Coronavirus – was yesterday awarded ISO 15189 accreditation by UK Accreditation Service (UKAS).

The service is run by the Pathogen Genomics Unit (PenGU), and this is the first time that a public health agency in the UK has been accredited by UKAS for a SARS-CoV2 sequencing service.

Dr Sally Corden, Head of PenGU, yesterday said: