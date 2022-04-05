NHS Wales
Public Health Wales' SARS-CoV2 sequencing service awarded ISO 15189 accreditation by UK Accreditation Service (UKAS)
Public Health Wales’ SARS-CoV2 sequencing service – which is the full process which identifies and monitors variants of Coronavirus – was yesterday awarded ISO 15189 accreditation by UK Accreditation Service (UKAS).
The service is run by the Pathogen Genomics Unit (PenGU), and this is the first time that a public health agency in the UK has been accredited by UKAS for a SARS-CoV2 sequencing service.
Dr Sally Corden, Head of PenGU, yesterday said:
“I’m delighted that the hard work of all the staff has been rewarded with this sought-after accreditation from UKAS. The service covers the Covid whole genome sequencing, which has been so vital to the way that Public Health Wales has worked to keep Wales safe through the pandemic.”
