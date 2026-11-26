Public Health Wales’s Sexual Health Test and Post Service has been undergoing a service improvement review to ensure that the service delivers the best quality of care to the people who use it.

Through this review and as a result of feedback from a service user, Public Health Wales identified an issue relating to a specific testing pathway within the Test and Post Service.

A small number of individuals were able to access this pathway through the public ordering platform rather than the clinically supervised route that was intended.

The pathway included a test for Hepatitis B immunity rather than a test for Hepatitis B infection and therefore service users receiving a negative result for this test may have believed that they did not have Hepatitis B infection. In addition, accessing the public pathway meant that some service users had their kidney function tested which was not communicated to them in advance, and results were not sent directly to them or shared with their Health Board.

Public Health Wales took immediate action to remove access to the affected testing pathway.

We are deeply sorry that this has happened and understand that it may be worrying for some people. We are committed to being open about what we find and to taking any steps necessary to put things right. We are proactively contacting those who have been affected by this. If you do not hear from us then you have not been affected and there is no need to contact us or be concerned.

Each year our Sexual Health Test and Post Service processes nearly 100,000 requests for sexual health tests in Wales. The number affected by this issue represents a very small proportion of those tests.

Dr Giri Shankar, Director of Health Protection for Public Health Wales said:

“We understand this situation may have caused concern, and we want to sincerely apologise for any worry experienced. We recognise that for some people, this incident could have had a significant impact on their lives, and we do not underestimate how serious that is. “The affected pathway was removed from the public platform when the issue was identified in September 2026. We want to reassure people that sexual health services across Wales remain safe and available, and that HIV testing has not been affected by this issue. Protecting your health matters, and we encourage anyone who needs sexual health advice, testing or support to continue to access the service that is most appropriate for their needs, whether that is through Sexual Health Wales, the Test and Post Service or their local sexual health clinic.”

For more information visit the Public Health Wales sexual health page.

For sexual health advice and support please contact your local sexual health clinic.

You can also receive support by contacting the following organisations: