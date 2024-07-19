Public Health Wales statement on Covid-19 UK Public Inquiry Module 1 Report

The Covid-19 Public Inquiry Module 1 final report, which examines resilience and preparedness for the pandemic across the four UK nations, was published yesterday.

Public Health Wales would like to express its gratitude to Baroness Hallett and the Public Inquiry team for their thorough and diligent work.

We are committed to continuous improvement and learning from past experiences to better protect the health and wellbeing of the people of Wales. We will now carefully review the Module 1 findings and recommendations, as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance public health protection, preparedness and resilience in Wales, and look forward to working with the Welsh Government and partners across Wales and the wider UK in the implementation of the recommendations.

We recognise the profound impact the pandemic has had on so many people, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to those who lost loved ones, friends and colleagues, and those who continue to suffer from the effects of the pandemic.