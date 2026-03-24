Public Health Wales Statement on Module 3 Report of the UK Covid-19 Public Inquiry

Public Health Wales welcomes the report from Module 3 of the Covid-19 Public Inquiry and its considerations of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on healthcare systems in Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Our thoughts are with all those who lost loved ones, friends and colleagues during the Covid-19 pandemic. We recognise the profound impact the pandemic had on individuals, families and communities across Wales.

We will consider the report and recommendations in detail and will work with Welsh Government, partners across Wales and the other public health agencies across the UK, to ensure any necessary changes or improvements are incorporated into the preparation for, and response to, any future emergency. Continuing to learn from our experience of the pandemic is essential to improving how we protect the health and wellbeing of our population in the future.