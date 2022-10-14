NHS Wales
|Printable version
Public Health Wales statement on monkeypox
Richard Firth, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, statement on monkeypox
“Public Health Wales yesterday (13 October) confirmed that no additional cases of monkeypox had been identified in Wales.
The total in Wales remains at 46. The cases are being managed appropriately. To protect patient confidentiality, no further details relating to patients will be disclosed.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-statement-on-confirmed-case-of-monkeypox/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
A history of adverse childhood experiences increases parents' risks of using physical punishment towards children10/10/2022 12:15:00
A new paper from Public Health Wales and Bangor University shows that suffering adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as child maltreatment and exposure to domestic violence can affect individuals’ parenting behaviours later in life, increasing their risks of using physical punishment towards children.
Differences in pregnancy outcomes 'unfair'07/10/2022 16:15:00
Health improvement experts at Public Health Wales and Fuse, the Centre for Translational Research in Public Health, have highlighted unfair differences in pregnancy outcomes and the critical role that maternity services can play in identifying and adapting approaches for those parents in higher risk groups.
Welsh Fire and Rescue Services urge residents to 'Stay Fire Safe' this winter07/10/2022 13:43:00
All Fire and Rescue Services in Wales and Public Health Wales are urging people to take simple steps to protect themselves from accidental fires and carbon monoxide poisoning as they look to keep warm and cut energy use this winter.
Local Public Health Team transfer03/10/2022 14:15:00
As part of a wider proposal to respond to the system-wide public health challenges we face around the long-term impact on population health and to subsequently support the Health Boards and wider system to address this, we are making some changes. As of 1 October 2022, Local Public Heath Team staff are now employed by the relevant Health Boards.
New Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool released by Public Health Wales – the first update since 201930/09/2022 13:43:00
First launched in 2016, The Public Health Wales Outcomes Framework sets out a shared understanding of the health outcomes that are important to the people of Wales.
Public Health Wales funding enables expansion of HIV PrEP medication tracker, Preptrack, in multiple languages including Welsh29/09/2022 09:15:00
Funding from Public Health Wales has meant that an app designed to help PrEP users take their medication more effectively, is now available on Android and in multiple languages, including Welsh.
Vaccination encouraged, as flu expected to be a major public health issue in Wales this winter27/09/2022 16:10:00
Public Health experts are expecting a significant flu season this winter for the first time since the pandemic. There are concerns that it may start earlier this year and affect more people. As a result, Public Health Wales is now urging anyone who is eligible for a free flu vaccine to take up the offer, in order to protect themselves and others from serious illness this winter.
Welsh public survey reveals perceived harmful impacts of climate change on mental health and cost of living23/09/2022 09:15:00
A national public survey conducted by Public Health Wales has revealed that over three quarters of residents in Wales believe that climate change will damage mental health and increase the costs of heating a home and buying food.
Leaving the EU has changed the way in which Wales collaborates on global infectious disease preparedness, prevention and response20/09/2022 10:10:00
The Coronavirus pandemic has pushed infectious diseases to the top of government agendas around the world and has substantially influenced how the UK, and therefore Wales collaborates with international partners on infectious diseases, concludes a report from Public Health Wales.