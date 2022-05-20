NHS Wales
Public Health Wales statement on UK monkeypox cases
Public Health Wales is working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, and Northern Ireland HSC Health Protection Agency to respond to UK cases of monkeypox.
There are currently no cases of monkeypox identified in Wales.
Richard Firth, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said:
“We are working closely with our UK partners to monitor and respond to cases of monkeypox in the UK. Monkeypox is a rare disease that has been reported mainly in central and West African countries. No cases have so far been identified in Wales.
“Monkeypox does not spread easily between people and the overall risk to the general public is very low. It is usually a mild self-limiting illness, and most people recover within a few weeks. However, severe illness can occur in some individuals.”
Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.
A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, particularly the hands and feet.
The rash changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.
Anyone with concerns that they could be infected with monkeypox is advised to contact NHS 111.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-statement-on-uk-monkeypox-cases/
