NHS Wales
|Printable version
Public Health Wales supports the launch of the National Framework for Social Prescribing
Increasing numbers of people in Wales are being referred to social prescribing services, through which they can be supported to access activities like exercise classes, gardening, and art groups in their community to better manage their health and wellbeing.
Social prescribing is an umbrella term that describes a person-centred approach to connecting people to local community assets. It can help empower individuals to recognise their own needs, strengths, and personal assets and to connect with their own communities for support with their personal health and wellbeing.
Social prescribing can be used to help a person improve their physical, mental or social wellbeing, and may provide a continuum of support and play a preventative role.
Recent data shows there has been a clear year-on-year increase in referrals and use of social prescribing from around 10,000 in 2018 to 2019 to just over 25,000 in 2020 to 2021. Evidence suggests social prescribing reduces footfall to GP surgeries by 15 to 28 per cent, with around 20 per cent of patients contacting their GP regarding social problems.
Today, the Welsh Government launched a National Framework for Social Prescribing, to provide a common set of standards and ensure consistent delivery of social prescribing, regardless of the setting. Public Health Wales supported the development of the framework and produced two key components:
- Social Prescribing Case Studies, showcasing experiences of social prescribing across Wales from individuals, social prescribing practitioners, referrers to social prescribing, and those working with community assets;
- A Glossary of Terms for Social Prescribing, developed in collaboration with Wales School for Social Prescribing Research (WSSPR), University of South Wales, which aims to provide clarity on terminology and facilitate communication and understanding among professionals and the public.
Dr Amrita Jesurasa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at Public Health Wales, said:
“Evidence shows that a broad range of social, economic and environmental factors have a very real impact on the wellbeing of individuals and there will be times when people might need extra support with a wide range of issues affecting their mental, physical or social wellbeing.
“Social prescribing helps connect people to groups and services in the community to support them with lots of different aspects of their life. For example, to reduce loneliness, to access physical health opportunities or to help manage debt. Through these preventative approaches, individuals are empowered to make their own choices and engage more with their community, and evidence suggests that the pressure on primary care services could also potentially be reduced through use of social prescribing.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-supports-the-launch-of-the-national-framework-for-social-prescribing/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Public Health Wales welcomes opening of new home for genomics in Wales08/12/2023 12:25:00
A new state-of-the-art facility to house some of Wales’ leading experts in the field of genomics opens its doors today.
Plain packaging, disposables ban and no retail displays for vapes urges Public Health Wales08/12/2023 09:20:00
The same restrictions that currently apply to tobacco products should be applied to the marketing, packaging and display of e-cigarettes, according to a new consultation response by Public Health Wales.
Research identifies key skills for public health leaders driving change for better outcomes06/12/2023 09:15:00
New research from Public Health Wales, in collaboration with the University of Wolverhampton, has identified four key skills that help public health leaders to drive change and ultimately to improve health outcomes, especially for the most vulnerable in our society.
Public Health Wales moves to tackle the health effects of climate change05/12/2023 16:15:00
Public Health Wales welcomes the move by the UN climate summit to put a focus on health for the first time.
Knowledge gap regarding HIV transmission and testing in Wales04/12/2023 11:15:00
The latest Time to Talk Public Health survey from Public Health Wales has shed light on gaps in understanding about HIV transmission and testing.
Official statistics show impact of pandemic on cancer survival rates01/12/2023 14:15:00
One-year survival rates for most cancer types decreased from 2019 to 2020, latest official statistics show.
New video and easy read guide to support people with a learning disability through the vaccination process01/12/2023 11:25:00
Public Health Wales in collaboration with Improvement Cymru and Learning Disability Wales has coproduced a new video and easy-read guide to support people with a learning disability to explain the process of being invited and having a vaccination.
Closing educational attainment gap offers potential benefits for health, well-being and equity01/12/2023 09:10:00
A tool designed to increase understanding of the connected factors affecting a child’s educational achievement and a review of the mechanisms by which this affects health have been developed by Public Health Wales.