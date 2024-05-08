NHS Wales
|Printable version
Public Health Wales unveils research priorities
Public Health Wales has announced that it will focus its research onto six priority areas, to coincide with the long term strategy and Research and Evaluation strategy it launched last year.
The organisation’s Research and Evaluation (R&E) Directorate has published the Areas of Research and Evaluation Interest to outline the key areas in which it wants to work and enable collaborators, funders and the research community to target their efforts most effectively.
The document highlights the research priorities, and breaks that down into further suggested research questions, providing a document that gives researchers and funders greater clarity on what the organisation is looking to focus.
The areas of interest align with PHW’s six long term strategy priority areas, namely Influencing the Wider Determinants of Health, Promoting Mental and Social Well-being, Promoting Healthy Behaviours, Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Health and Care System, Delivering Excellent Public Health Services and Tackling the Public Health Effects of Climate Change.
Elen de Lacy, Research and Evaluation Strategic Partnership Lead for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is part of a wider research ecosystem, and we work with a wide range of researchers and collaborators across Wales, the UK and internationally. We want to continue to strengthen and expand these relationships across an extensive research infrastructure. We also want to work with funders to influence, support and strengthen the population health agenda for people in Wales.
“This document gives a clear focus for those people and organisations with whom Public Health Wales is engaged, to align their own research questions and programmes with our priority areas. By aligning their research to areas where better evidence is needed, researchers can generate insights that will inform decisions to improve lives in Wales.”
“I look forward to working with colleagues across the research landscape in order to develop high quality evidence-based work, and to fulfil Public Health Wales’ vision of ‘Working Together for a Healthier Wales’.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-unveils-research-priorities/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Public Health Wales welcomes five-year plan to combat antimicrobial resistance08/05/2024 13:15:00
Public health experts have welcomed the publication of a new five-year National Action Plan to combat antimicrobial resistance.
Adverse Childhood Experiences can affect people's ability to cope with challenges of cost of living crisis02/05/2024 16:15:00
New research from Public Health Wales and Bangor University, published today in BMJ Open, shows that Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) can affect people’s perceptions of their ability to cope during the cost of living crisis.
Childhood adversity linked to how we engage with healthcare services30/04/2024 14:15:00
New research by Bangor University and Public Health Wales has found that adults who suffered childhood adversities such as child maltreatment or living in a home with domestic violence, report lower engagement with healthcare services.
Public Health Wales Launches Dedicated Workstream to Maximise Impact of School Food on Child Health26/04/2024 15:05:00
In a bid to enhance the health and well-being of children and young people across Wales, Public Health Wales has published a new report detailing how we can optimise the role of school food in promoting nutrition and reducing health inequalities.
First evidence of measles spreading in the community, as cases rise in Gwent outbreak.26/04/2024 14:05:00
Public health officials believe that measles is spreading in the community in Gwent with 9 cases of measles now confirmed. Public Health Wales is urging parents and carers to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccine to avoid catching measles.
Public Health Wales investigates ways to reduce Carbon Emissions from Microbiology Labs23/04/2024 09:15:00
Public Health Wales (PHW), in conjunction with Revolution-ZERO, yesterday published a report which highlights the potential to reduce carbon emissions from microbiology laboratories by investigating ways to reduce single-use plastics.
Tackle dependency, visibility, and availability to address rapid rise in youth vaping, say public health experts18/04/2024 14:15:00
Support should be prioritised over punishment when helping young people who want to quit vaping, according to public health experts.
Survey shows strong support for schools' role in children and young people's health and wellbeing16/04/2024 14:15:00
A new survey conducted by Public Health Wales has shown that most people in Wales support schools and nurseries having a role in health and wellbeing outcomes for under 18s.