Public Health Wales urges families to take precautions during lambing season
With Easter fast approaching and many families planning visits to farms and petting zoos, Public Health Wales is reminding visitors of the potential health risks associated with animal contact and how to stay safe.
Lambing season is a popular time for families, particularly young children, to get up close with animals. However, close contact with lambs and other farm animals can carry a risk of infection, including illnesses such as cryptosporidiosis, which can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, and stomach cramps.
Reducing the risk of infection
To help keep children and families safe while enjoying farm visits this Easter, Public Health Wales is advising visitors to follow simple hygiene measures:
- Wash hands thoroughly with warm running water and liquid soap after touching animals, fences, or surfaces where animals may have been. Hand gels or wipes are not a substitute for washing with soap and water.
- Avoid close contact with lambs – including holding, cuddling or kissing – as this increases the risk of illness.
- Supervise children closely to ensure they wash their hands properly after touching animals and before eating or drinking.
- Do not eat or drink near animals – use designated picnic areas or cafés for meals and snacks.
- Wear appropriate clothing and footwear – avoid open-toed shoes and clean any soiled clothing or footwear promptly.
Advice for event organisers
With many commercial farms offering public access during lambing season, organisers should take steps to minimise health risks for visitors:
- Improve awareness and adherence to hygiene guidance among staff and visitors.
- Provide accessible handwashing facilities with hot and cold running water, liquid soap, and paper towels.
- Consider keeping lambs enclosed in a pen, allowing visitors to feed them from the other side of the enclosure.
- Ensure scouring (diarrhoeic) lambs are quarantined and that animal contact areas are regularly disinfected.
- Use online booking systems and social media to promote public health advice and hygiene recommendations.
What to do if you feel unwell
Anyone experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea or vomiting within two weeks of visiting a farm should contact their GP or call NHS 111. Vulnerable groups, including young children, pregnant women, and the elderly, should take extra precautions, as infections can be more severe in these individuals. Those who have been unwell should not return to work, school, or nursery until they have been symptom-free for at least 48 hours.
Andrew Nelson, Public Health Wales, said:
“Lambing season is a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy the countryside and learn more about farming, but it is important to remember that farm animals can carry germs that cause illness. By following simple hygiene measures, such as thorough handwashing and avoiding close contact with lambs, visitors can reduce the risk of infection and enjoy a safe and fun Easter outing.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-urges-families-to-take-precautions-during-lambing-season/
