Public Health Wales urges public to take precautions as dry conditions increase wildfire risk

A major incident has been declared by emergency services responding to a large-scale wildfire near Sychnant Pass on Conwy Mountain. Firefighters from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene working alongside partner agencies to contain the fire and protect nearby communities, property, infrastructure and the environment.

A small number of residents have been evacuated from their properties and are being looked after in a local rest centre. Residents affected by smoke have been advised to keep windows and doors closed, while motorists are being asked to expect delays and follow any road closures or safety instructions issued by emergency services.

Information:

Read the latest update from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service Facebook page.

As emergency services continue to respond to the incident, Public Health Wales is reminding people how to protect their health during periods of wildfire activity and smoky conditions.

Wildfires can start and spread quickly during periods of hot, dry weather. Smoke from wildfires can affect health and may irritate the eyes, nose and throat. It can also cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest discomfort.

For most people, these symptoms are temporary and will improve quickly once they are away from smoke. However, smoke may have a greater impact on people with existing respiratory or heart conditions, older adults, young children and pregnant women.

If your area is affected by a wildfire

If you see a wildfire, move to a safe location immediately and call 999, asking for the Fire and Rescue Service.

Public Health Wales advises people to:

Follow all advice issued by emergency services.

Stay indoors where possible and keep windows and doors closed.

Turn off air conditioning systems that draw air in from outside.

Avoid or limit time spent outdoors in areas affected by smoke or ash.

If travelling through affected areas, keep vehicle windows closed, switch air vents to recirculate air, and turn off external air intake systems where possible.

Carry any prescribed inhalers or medication with you at all times.

If symptoms persist or do not improve after moving away from smoke or ash, seek advice from your GP, NHS 111 Wales or another healthcare professional.

How to help prevent wildfires

Everyone can play a part in reducing the risk of wildfires by:

Not lighting fires in the countryside or other outdoor areas.

Choosing picnics instead of disposable barbecues.

Disposing of cigarettes and smoking materials safely and responsibly.

Taking litter home and removing bottles, cans and broken glass, which can contribute to fire risks and environmental damage.

Clearing away rubbish, bottles and broken glass that could magnify sunlight and increase the risk of fire.

Protecting your health

Smoke from wildfires can affect air quality and cause temporary health symptoms. If you experience irritation to your eyes, nose or throat, coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath, moving indoors and away from smoke will usually help symptoms improve.

People with respiratory conditions such as asthma or COPD should ensure they have any prescribed medication readily available and follow their usual treatment plan.

Public Health Wales will continue to monitor the situation and work with partners to protect the health of communities across Wales.