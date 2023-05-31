NHS Wales
Public Health Wales' vision for a healthier future for Wales
As the national public health organisation for Wales, Public Health Wales works towards a Wales where people live longer, healthier lives and where all people in Wales have fair and equal access to the things that lead to good health and wellbeing.
With partners, the organisation aims to increase healthy life expectancy, improve health and wellbeing, and reduce inequalities for everyone in Wales, now and for future generations.
Public Health Wales has today published a new Long-Term Strategy, which sets out the actions it will take to achieve a Wales where people live longer, healthier lives, and where all people have fair and equal access to the things that lead to good health and wellbeing.
The strategy sets out the organisation’s six strategic priorities for the period 2023 to 2035, and it maps out in detail how it will address those priorities, which are:
- Influencing the wider determinants of health
- Promoting mental and social well-being
- Promoting healthy behaviours
- Supporting the development of a sustainable health and care system focused on prevention and early intervention
- Delivering excellent public health services to protect the public and maximise population health outcomes
- Tackling the public health effects of climate change
The Long-Term Strategy has been developed in order to face new and existing challenges to population health, and to ensure that the organisation’s priorities and ways of working can address these new challenges most effectively.
Jan Williams OBE, Chair of Public Health Wales yesterday said:
“The launch of this new strategy is a really exciting moment in the development of Public Health Wales as an organisation.
“We know that there are significant challenges faced by all of us in Wales today – whether that is in public health or in wider society.
“This strategy now gives us a clear pathway to 2035 in our overarching vision of helping the people of Wales live longer, healthier lives and where all people in Wales have fair and equal access to the things that lead to good health and well-being.”
Dr Tracey Cooper, Chief Executive of Public Health Wales, added:
“The strategy has been developed alongside our staff, and I am really grateful to them for their efforts. I am excited to work collaboratively with them, as well as our key stakeholders and the public to succeed in achieving our vision.”
Further information on the Long-Term Strategy, as well as links to download the documents, can be found here.
Working Together for a Healthier Wales
Working towards a Wales where people live longer, healthier lives.
