Public Health Wales welcomes opening of new home for genomics in Wales

A new state-of-the-art facility to house some of Wales’ leading experts in the field of genomics opens its doors today.

Canolfan Iechyd Genomig Cymru/ Wales Genomic Health Centre, in Coryton, Cardiff, officially opened on Thursday, December 7, to serve as a cornerstone of Wales’ precision health ambition.

Genomics is the study of the genetic or epigenetic sequence information of organisms, which can help clinicians understand the role genes play in our health. This exciting area of research can lead to changes in our approach to public health made possible through use of ground-breaking new methods, tools and technologies.

The Wales Genomic Health Centre will house Genomics Partnership Wales, the All Wales Medical Genomics Service (AWMGS), the Pathogen Genomics Unit and the Public Health Genomics Programme, and Wales Gene Park working in world-class clinical and research laboratories and purpose-built clinical spaces.

Meng Khaw, National Director of Screening and Health Protection Services for Public Health Wales, said: “We are very excited by the opportunity for closer collaboration in this brand new high-quality facility, to apply our understanding of the genetic makeup of microorganisms and humans to improve population health outcomes in Wales.”