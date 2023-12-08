NHS Wales
|Printable version
Public Health Wales welcomes opening of new home for genomics in Wales
A new state-of-the-art facility to house some of Wales’ leading experts in the field of genomics opens its doors today.
Canolfan Iechyd Genomig Cymru/ Wales Genomic Health Centre, in Coryton, Cardiff, officially opened on Thursday, December 7, to serve as a cornerstone of Wales’ precision health ambition.
Genomics is the study of the genetic or epigenetic sequence information of organisms, which can help clinicians understand the role genes play in our health. This exciting area of research can lead to changes in our approach to public health made possible through use of ground-breaking new methods, tools and technologies.
The Wales Genomic Health Centre will house Genomics Partnership Wales, the All Wales Medical Genomics Service (AWMGS), the Pathogen Genomics Unit and the Public Health Genomics Programme, and Wales Gene Park working in world-class clinical and research laboratories and purpose-built clinical spaces.
Meng Khaw, National Director of Screening and Health Protection Services for Public Health Wales, said: “We are very excited by the opportunity for closer collaboration in this brand new high-quality facility, to apply our understanding of the genetic makeup of microorganisms and humans to improve population health outcomes in Wales.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-welcomes-opening-of-new-home-for-genomics-in-wales/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Plain packaging, disposables ban and no retail displays for vapes urges Public Health Wales08/12/2023 09:20:00
The same restrictions that currently apply to tobacco products should be applied to the marketing, packaging and display of e-cigarettes, according to a new consultation response by Public Health Wales.
Research identifies key skills for public health leaders driving change for better outcomes06/12/2023 09:15:00
New research from Public Health Wales, in collaboration with the University of Wolverhampton, has identified four key skills that help public health leaders to drive change and ultimately to improve health outcomes, especially for the most vulnerable in our society.
Public Health Wales moves to tackle the health effects of climate change05/12/2023 16:15:00
Public Health Wales welcomes the move by the UN climate summit to put a focus on health for the first time.
Knowledge gap regarding HIV transmission and testing in Wales04/12/2023 11:15:00
The latest Time to Talk Public Health survey from Public Health Wales has shed light on gaps in understanding about HIV transmission and testing.
Official statistics show impact of pandemic on cancer survival rates01/12/2023 14:15:00
One-year survival rates for most cancer types decreased from 2019 to 2020, latest official statistics show.
New video and easy read guide to support people with a learning disability through the vaccination process01/12/2023 11:25:00
Public Health Wales in collaboration with Improvement Cymru and Learning Disability Wales has coproduced a new video and easy-read guide to support people with a learning disability to explain the process of being invited and having a vaccination.
Closing educational attainment gap offers potential benefits for health, well-being and equity01/12/2023 09:10:00
A tool designed to increase understanding of the connected factors affecting a child’s educational achievement and a review of the mechanisms by which this affects health have been developed by Public Health Wales.
Men are less likely than women to wash their hands29/11/2023 09:15:00
A survey by Public Health Wales has found that men in Wales are less likely than women to think handwashing is necessary.