NHS Wales
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Public Health Wales writes to Barry parents to stress importance of handwashing during Hepatitis A outbreak
Public Health Wales has written to parents and carers who have children in primary schools in Barry to ask them to ensure that they and their children are extra careful with handwashing, because of an outbreak of Hepatitis A in the town. This is a viral infection that affects the liver, that in most cases is a mild illness, that most people make a full recovery from without long term health problems.
Public Health Wales is working with the local health board and council teams to look into a small number of Hepatitis A cases of the same strain, which have been identified in three separate households in Barry. This information we have about this strain suggests the infection may be spreading locally.
A team of health experts has been brought together to better understand how the infection is spreading and make sure the right action is being taken. Those who have been unwell are receiving appropriate care and are recovering well.
As a precaution, vaccination has already been offered to people who have been in close contact with those infected. Public Health Wales has contacted everyone identified as needing a vaccine. You do not need to contact your GP to request a vaccine unless you need one for travel to a country where Hepatitis A is very common.
Susan Mably, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales said:
“We would like to thank people in Barry for their support while we have been looking into these clusters of cases.
“We are now writing to parents who have children in primary schools in Barry to ask them to be vigilant with their children’s handwashing to prevent further spread of infection.
“The best way to prevent the spread of Hepatitis A is to wash hands thoroughly with soap and water. This is important after using the toilet, changing nappies and before preparing or eating food.
“Some young children who are infected may not show any symptoms but can spread the infection to others who can then become unwell. Parents and carers should help and remind young children to wash their hands properly. If you or your child feels unwell and have symptoms such as a fever, feeling very tired, a loss of appetite, feeling sick or being sick or have yellow skin or eyes you should contact your GP or NHS 111 Wales.”
Further information about Hepatitis A is available on the NHS 111 Wales website, or at Hepatitis A - Public Health Wales.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/public-health-wales-writes-to-barry-parents-to-stress-importance-of-handwashing-during-hepatitis-a-outbreak/
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