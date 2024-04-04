Public information event for Guildford Flood Alleviation Scheme

People who live or work in Guildford town centre are invited to a drop-in event to find out more about the Guildford Flood Alleviation Scheme.

People who live or work in Guildford town centre are invited to a drop-in event to find out more about the Guildford Flood Alleviation Scheme.

Come along to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on Thursday 18 April between 2pm and 7pm.

The Environment Agency is asking for input and feedback from the local community.

The Environment Agency and its partners are asking local people for input and feedback on our scheme to reduce flood risk in Guildford town centre.

Guildford has a long history of flooding from the River Wey, and the Environment Agency is working in partnership with Guildford Borough Council and Surrey County Council to find a way of reducing the high level of flood risk to the town centre.

The project is in the appraisal stage, expected to last 2 to 3 years, while we carry out assessments, surveys and public engagement to help develop the preferred option for the scheme.

Jon Mansbridge, Guildford Flood Alleviation Scheme project director at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

The feedback we gather from communities during our engagement is really valuable in helping to inform the preferred option. We want to hear the views of the local community and will be holding a drop-in event where you can find out more and provide feedback. Several members of the Environment Agency project team will be there to answer questions.

The project partners shared early scheme proposals with the public in 2018. Since then, a larger area has been identified that could benefit from flood defences.

The flood defences will be visually integrated into existing and regenerated areas of the river corridor, reducing flood risk to even more of the town centre.

The event is being held on Thursday 18 April 2024, from 2pm to 7pm, at The Circle Bar, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Millbrook, Guildford, GU1 3UX.

Visit https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/thames/guildford-flood-alleviation-scheme/ to find out more and follow @GuildfordFS on X (formerly Twitter).

People can also email guildfordfloodscheme@environment-agency.gov.uk with feedback or questions, and to request to be added to the newsletter mailing list.

Check flood risk and sign up for flood warnings by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or visiting gov.uk/flood.

Background:

The Environment Agency has well-tested flood-protection plans in place for Guildford, and works with others, including the fire service and Surrey County Council, to help those at greatest risk.

The Environment Agency regularly maintains the River Wey to help reduce flooding, including cutting back vegetation and removing blockages.

The Environment Agency has a temporary defence management plan for Guildford, covering Mary Road and William Road, which sets out how temporary flood barriers could be put up in these areas if a flood warning is issued.

Contact us – journalists only:

0800 141 2743 or communications_se@environment-agency.gov.uk