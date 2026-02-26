Public Inquiry into group-based child sexual abuse

Professor Alexis Jay to chair statutory Inquiry.

Professor Alexis Jay has agreed to chair a statutory Public Inquiry to examine Scotland’s response to group-based child sexual abuse and exploitation (CSAE).

In a statement to Parliament, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth confirmed the Scottish Government’s intention to establish a targeted independent Inquiry and establish a Scottish Truth Project.

The Inquiry will focus on the prevalence of group-based CSAE now and in the recent past, whether brought forward by survivors or relating to findings from the independent National Review being led by four Inspectorates.

The new Inquiry will be distinct from the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI), chaired by Lady Smith. The Scottish Government will ensure the new Inquiry does not duplicate the valuable work of the SCAI.

The scope of the Inquiry and its detailed terms of reference will be finalised and confirmed in due course, following input from Prof Jay.

The Education Secretary also announced that the Government intends to establish a Truth Project in Scotland, to enable victims and survivors of CSAE to share their experiences to help inform change and access support.

Ms Gilruth said:

“Survivors of abuse want to see accountability and improvement delivered as quickly as possible, and that sense of urgency is shared by the Scottish Government. We are determined to act decisively to protect children from the horrendous harm of child sexual abuse and exploitation.

“I consider the establishment of a Public Inquiry to be essential, and from discussions I know Professor Jay wants to ensure that the Inquiry is carried out at pace. Announcing an Independent Public Inquiry will not cure all which has come before, but it is a statement of intent from this Government that we will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for survivors of child sexual abuse.

“The work of the National Review and Police Scotland’s ongoing review of cases of group-based abuse will ensure that any improvements that must be made to practice or action to bring perpetrators to justice is taken as quickly as possible.

“The Truth Project, to be led by John O’Brien, will ensure that the voice of survivors is central to our collective efforts so that every action is informed by their experience and brings about the changes they have told me must be made.”

Professor Alexis Jay said:

“The sexual and criminal exploitation of children entails abuse of the most horrific kind, usually at the hands of many perpetrators.

“The Public Inquiry will get to the truth of exploitation in Scotland in the past and the present, in order to prevent it in the future.

“It will examine the extent to which public authorities and other organisations effectively identify the risk of child exploitation and take action to protect children. I will engage with victims and survivors early, as the terms of reference are formed.”

Background

Education Secretary's statement to Parliament on protecting children from harm.

Professor Alexis Jay previously led the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, and the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse in England and Wales. Prof Jay will immediately cease her role providing advice to the independent National Review to maintain the independence of the inquiry. She will remain Chair of the National CSAE Strategic Group but chairing arrangements will be reviewed with any changes confirmed in due course.

John O’Brien, who previously led on the Truth Project which formed part of the Independent Inquiry on Child Sexual Abuse in England and Wales, has agreed to lead the development and delivery of a Truth Project in Scotland.

The statutory Public Inquiry into group-based CSAE in Scotland will run in parallel with the ongoing Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI), and will draw evidence from the ongoing National Review and the Police Scotland review processes.

The bodies leading the Independent National Review – His Majesty’s Inspectorates of Education and Constabulary, the Care Inspectorate, and Healthcare Improvement Scotland – are independent of government and the organisations that they scrutinise. They have powers to compel public authorities to provide information they request. Ministers will receive regular updates on key developments and emerging evidence throughout the National Review.