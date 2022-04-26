Think Tanks
|Printable version
Public inquiry needed into the political role of the Committee on Climate Change, says IEA energy analyst
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on reports that Lord Deben, chairman of the UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) also works for a company providing advice to Qatari ministers who sell gas to the UK
“Independent regulators cannot be lobbyists, and their senior staff cannot be objective if they are able to personally profit from the advice they have given.
“The public and businesses facing 50-100 per cent rises in their energy bills will question why the government took advice to restrict the drilling of cheaper domestic sources of oil and gas from someone whose firm is advising foreign exporters.
“There is a case for a public inquiry into the political role of the Committee on Climate Change, and the immediate suspension of its Chair while the investigation is carried out.”
Notes to editors
Contact: Emily Carver, Head of Media, 07715 942 731
IEA spokespeople are available for interview and further comment.
Further IEA reading:
Hot Air: A critique of the UK’s Climate Change Committee, by IEA Head of Regulatory Affairs Victoria Hewson. This report included a section on Lord Deben and other members’ outside interests.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Higher inflation can still be good for the public finances, says IEA economist26/04/2022 12:35:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the ONS public sector finances data
IEA - Elon Musk’s free speech vision for Twitter will be thwarted by Online Safety Bill26/04/2022 11:35:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter
IFS - Covid has not fundamentally changed the labour market26/04/2022 10:35:00
There are around 20% more job vacancies than there were pre-pandemic, and that seems to have been stable for 6 months or so now.
Adam Smith Inst - Wasting Millions of Pounds and Thousands of Lives14/04/2022 16:15:00
Emily Fielder, Head of Communications at the Adam Smith Institute, responded to the news that the Government is introducing offshore processing of asylum seekers in Rwanda
IPPR: Rwanda asylum seeker offshoring plan is ‘a recipe for further human rights violations’14/04/2022 15:15:00
Think tank asylum experts also point out that a similar Australian scheme has cost Australian taxpayers around £5.2 billion since 2013
The King's Fund responds to the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data14/04/2022 14:15:00
Danielle Jefferies, Analyst at The King’s Fund commented on the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data
IEA - Britain must eliminate non-tariff barriers to trade, urges new paper14/04/2022 10:25:00
A new paper from the Institute of Economic Affairs, authored by Victoria Hewson, urges Britain to lift regulatory barriers regardless of reciprocity.
JRF - Political inaction means inflation is leaving people in desperate situations13/04/2022 13:15:00
Statement from Chris Birt, Associate Director at JRF