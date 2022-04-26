Public inquiry needed into the political role of the Committee on Climate Change, says IEA energy analyst

Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on reports that Lord Deben, chairman of the UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) also works for a company providing advice to Qatari ministers who sell gas to the UK

“Independent regulators cannot be lobbyists, and their senior staff cannot be objective if they are able to personally profit from the advice they have given.

“The public and businesses facing 50-100 per cent rises in their energy bills will question why the government took advice to restrict the drilling of cheaper domestic sources of oil and gas from someone whose firm is advising foreign exporters.

“There is a case for a public inquiry into the political role of the Committee on Climate Change, and the immediate suspension of its Chair while the investigation is carried out.”

