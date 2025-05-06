Public International Law panels recruitment

Applications open on Wednesday 14 May

The Public International Law panels (PIL) panels were created in 2014 and supplement the work of the Attorney General’s existing panels of civil counsel.

Members of the panels advise the government on matters of public international law and undertake cases involving public international law in international courts and in the courts of the UK. The PIL panels are divided into A, B and C panels based on experience in the practical application of international law, whether as an adviser or advocate, or a mix of both.

Applications open on Wednesday 14 May and close at midday on Wednesday 18 June. Appointments will commence on 1 January 2026 for a 5 year term.

This exciting opportunity is open to practitioners and academics with relevant experience in the practical application of international law and who are qualified in a UK jurisdiction. All panellists are expected to understand and be able to advise on fundamental precepts of international law, including treaties, customary law and other sources and state responsibility. Applications are welcomed from those with experience in specific areas of international law.

Application process

Application packs, which include referee templates, an equality and diversity monitoring form and panel specific criteria will be available from Wednesday 14 May. Contact the Panel Counsel Secretariat to receive a pack and make sure to include whether you are applying for the A, B or C panel.

Those applying to the A panel will be expected to supply 5 references and those applying to the B and C panels will be expected to supply 3 references.

Application packs will not be available before Wednesday 14 May.

Join the virtual information evening on Tuesday 20 May, 5pm to 6pm. Details of this session and how to register: PIL event flyer (MS Word Document, 444 KB)

If you have any queries, please contact the Panel Counsel Secretariat.