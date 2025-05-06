Government Legal Department
|Printable version
Public International Law panels recruitment
Applications open on Wednesday 14 May
The Public International Law panels (PIL) panels were created in 2014 and supplement the work of the Attorney General’s existing panels of civil counsel.
Members of the panels advise the government on matters of public international law and undertake cases involving public international law in international courts and in the courts of the UK. The PIL panels are divided into A, B and C panels based on experience in the practical application of international law, whether as an adviser or advocate, or a mix of both.
Applications open on Wednesday 14 May and close at midday on Wednesday 18 June. Appointments will commence on 1 January 2026 for a 5 year term.
This exciting opportunity is open to practitioners and academics with relevant experience in the practical application of international law and who are qualified in a UK jurisdiction. All panellists are expected to understand and be able to advise on fundamental precepts of international law, including treaties, customary law and other sources and state responsibility. Applications are welcomed from those with experience in specific areas of international law.
Application process
Application packs, which include referee templates, an equality and diversity monitoring form and panel specific criteria will be available from Wednesday 14 May. Contact the Panel Counsel Secretariat to receive a pack and make sure to include whether you are applying for the A, B or C panel.
Those applying to the A panel will be expected to supply 5 references and those applying to the B and C panels will be expected to supply 3 references.
Application packs will not be available before Wednesday 14 May.
Join the virtual information evening on Tuesday 20 May, 5pm to 6pm. Details of this session and how to register: PIL event flyer (MS Word Document, 444 KB)
If you have any queries, please contact the Panel Counsel Secretariat.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/public-international-law-panels-recruitment
Latest News from
Government Legal Department
Government Legal Department Celebrates Ten Years of Excellence04/04/2025 16:20:00
GLD celebrates ten years of providing outstanding legal service to help the government govern well, within the rule of law.
Building a better future with the law18/03/2025 09:10:00
GLD lawyers played a critical role in delivering the Planning and Infrastructure Bill.
Communications and Public Relations Apprenticeship: Sarah's journey13/03/2025 12:25:00
Sarah is a Communications and Public Relations Apprentice in the Government Legal Department.
Attorney General’s Civil Panel Counsel, London applications open27/01/2025 15:20:00
The competition to refresh the London A, B and C panels is open until Wednesday 5 March.
GLD opens applications for Pupil Barristers20/01/2025 15:10:00
Apply now for pupillage at the Government Legal Department.
Opening of the Legal Year 202403/10/2024 10:05:00
Tuesday 1 October 2024 marked the Opening of the Legal Year.
Law sandwich placements offered at GLD for the first time23/09/2024 11:20:00
Students will join GLD from September 2024 for 10 months
Apply to the Attorney General’s Panel of Special Advocates16/09/2024 16:22:00
The competition to recruit the Panel of Special Advocates in England and Wales is now open.