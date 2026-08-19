Public invited to choose future storm name as Met Office links up with Aardman

For the first time, weather enthusiasts, families and Shaun the Sheep fans will have the chance to vote for which Shaun the Sheep character joins the Met Office's official storm names list for the 2026/27 storm season.



The public vote, hosted on Met Office social media channels from 19 to 21 August, will ask people to decide between Shaun and Timmy, with the chosen name included in this year's list, which will be announced on Tuesday 1 September.



The collaboration brings together two iconic British organisations, combining the Met Office's world-leading forecasting expertise with Aardman's much-loved storytelling, to help more people understand why storms are named and how weather warnings help keep communities safe.

Storm naming is an important public safety tool, helping people notice, remember and discuss severe weather when it has the potential to cause significant impacts. By working with Aardman, the Met Office hopes to reach new audiences and encourage conversations about severe weather preparedness in an engaging and accessible way.

The announcement also forms part of Aardman's 50th anniversary celebrations and comes ahead of the release of Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, which arrives in UK cinemas on 18 September.

As a sustainability ambassador and one of Britain's most recognisable animated characters, Shaun has long been associated with themes of nature and the environment, making him a natural fit for a campaign focused on weather awareness and preparedness.

Met Office Head of Warnings and Guidance, Holly Clements, said: "Naming storms helps our weather warnings reach more people and encourages the public to take notice when severe weather is approaching. This collaboration with Aardman gives us a fantastic opportunity to engage new audiences and explain why storm naming matters, helping people understand the risks severe weather can bring and the actions they can take to stay safe."

"We're delighted to be inviting the public to have their say. Whether you're Team Shaun or Team Timmy, we hope the vote encourages people to learn more about storm naming, weather warnings, and how to be prepared in times of severe weather."

The Met Office, along with their partners Met Éireann (Ireland’s national meteorological service) and KNMI (the Dutch national weather service), develop the annual storm names list each year, with this year’s public vote determining which of the two Shaun the Sheep character names will join the 2026/27 list.

Amy Pearson, Director of Brand Marketing and PR at Aardman said: "It’s brilliant to be teaming up with the Met Office to give fans the chance to help choose a future storm name. Rain or shine, weather is a familiar part of life on Mossy Bottom Farm, making this a fun and meaningful way to connect Shaun and Timmy's world with an important public message. Whoever you’re backing, we hope the vote sparks some fun conversations about severe weather and how it can affect all of us."

The result of the public vote will be revealed on 21 August, with the full 2026/27 storm names list released by the Met Office, Met Éireann and KNMI on Tuesday 1 September ahead of the new storm season.

How to vote:

Voting opens on the Met Office’s: X, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube community channels at 11:00 am on Wednesday 19 August 2026

Voting closes at 11:00 am on Friday 21 August 2026

Members of the public can vote for either Shaun or Timmy

The vote relates specifically to which Aardman character will be added to this year's storm names list

The result of the public vote will be announced on Friday 21 August and included in the 2026/27 storm names list

READ: Learn more about storm naming