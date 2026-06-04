Public invited to have their say as Older People’s Parliament returns for 2026

The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly is encouraging older people across Northern Ireland to take part in a survey to help shape the agenda for the 2026 Older People’s Parliament.

Edwin Poots MLA is encouraging as many people as possible to take part in the online questionnaire and share their experiences, views, and priorities.

The results will inform the debate at the Older People’s Parliament taking place on 15 October 2026 in Parliament Buildings.

The survey is open until Friday 24 July and invites responses from older people across Northern Ireland, as well as carers, family members, organisations and anyone with an interest in issues affecting older people.

The Speaker, Edwin Poots MLA, yesterday said:

“The Assembly represents everyone who lives in Northern Ireland and the Older People’s Parliament is an important platform where older people’s voices can be heard at the heart of decision-making. I would strongly encourage anyone with an interest to take part in the survey and help shape the issues that will be discussed. Your views can make a real difference in informing future policy and debate.”

The survey can be accessed online here: lk.nia.fyi/wM43

Paper copies of the survey are also available by emailing: OPP@niassembly.gov.uk or by writing to: Participation and Outreach Team, Northern Ireland Assembly, Parliament Buildings, Ballymiscaw, Stormont, BT4 3XX

The issues raised at the last Older People’s Parliament in November 2024 included challenges in health and social care; the rising cost of living; housing concerns, transport and accessibility; and digital inclusion, among others. These were included in a report which can be viewed here: Older People’s Parliament 2026: Horizon Scanning Report.

Notes to Editor

View images of the previous Older People’s Parliament held in 2024