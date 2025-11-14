Public leisure centres helping to tackle inequalities

The figures come from our latest Moving Communities report, which also shows an increase in women using the facilities, quality of facilities and highlights their value to society

Public leisure centres are helping people from the most deprived communities to get active.

Our latest Moving Communities report shows an increase in people from areas classified as IMD 1-2 using public leisure facilities, compared to the 2023-24 figures*.

The report, published yesterday, highlights that residents of IMD 1–2 areas accounted for 16% of all visits in 2024-25, with an average of 2,189 users per site.

There's also been an increase in the percentage of women using public leisure centres, as well as in the number of facilities being rated Very Good or Excellent in assessments, and an estimated social value of £3.63 billion from the centres reporting on Moving Communities.

Our executive director of place, Lisa Dodd-Mayne, welcomed the positive results from the report, but acknowledges there are still areas for improvement. "At a time when the importance of health, wellbeing and community connection has never been clearer, Moving Communities continues to shine a light on how public leisure facilities serve communities and drive significant social value," she said. "This year’s findings show real resilience across the public leisure sector. These are vital local assets that bring communities together, improve wellbeing and deliver value for money. "The continued commitment to this important service from local authorities and operators has driven real progress in in showcasing the industry’s inclusive, welcoming and sustainable services, but there is still more we can collectively do to reach more deprived groups." Key stats from Moving Communities

Quality standards remain high, with 82% of facilities rated Very Good or Excellent in Quest assessments (up from 66%).

Participation has stabilised, with centres averaging 14,000 unique users per site in 2024/25.

Women make up 53% of users (up from 52%).

There has also been an encouraging engagement from participants in the most deprived areas (IMD 1-2), which grew by 0.5%, a modest but statistically significant amount. However, it remains low at 16%, compared to 24% from the least deprived areas (IMD 9-10).

At least half of the leisure sites on the platform break even or better. This is a 2% increase on 2024, but is set against increasing staffing and utility costs, as well as National Insurance rises, leaving the sector still in a fragile position.

An estimated social value of £3.63b was generated by England’s 1,419 public leisure centres between April 2023 and March 2025. Overall, the report signals a more mature, data-driven and socially valuable public leisure system that has moved from ‘recovery mode’ post-pandemic, into a more stable period of ‘resilient delivery’.