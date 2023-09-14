Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
Public opinion research demonstrates confidence in elections
95% of people who voted in person in May's election found the process easy, research published yesterday shows
Research looking at the rollout of Voter ID has shown that 95% of people who voted in person in May’s local elections found the process easy.
The research also showed that nearly eight in ten people were confident that these elections ran well and the majority of the public were aware of the new requirement to bring photo ID.
Commissioned by the Government, the report published yesterday was drawn up through public opinion surveys, as part of ongoing evaluation work.
The Electoral Commission also found that 90% of voters were satisfied with the process of voting – in line with the most recent comparable elections in 2019, when 91% of voters were satisfied.
The Government has also today set out further work to be carried out by an external research agency to help develop our understanding of the rollout of Voter ID across Great Britain.
Elections Minister Baroness Scott said:
“We are committed to ensuring everyone has the opportunity to have their say in our democracy as we implement the Electoral Commission’s recommendation of introducing identification for voting in person across Great Britain, in line with the longstanding arrangements in Northern Ireland.
“The Government has always been confident in the ability of local authorities to implement the voter identification changes whilst continuing to deliver our elections robustly and securely.
“It’s very encouraging the vast majority of voters in the polling station - 99.75% - were able to cast their vote successfully at the local elections in England in May and adapted well to the rollout of voter identification in Great Britain.
“We are ensuring we fully understand how the policy has operated in practice, what has gone well and where there are any areas for improvement in the future.”
As set out in the Elections Act, voters are now required to bring photo ID for in person voting. This will help stamp out the potential for voter fraud, keep our democracy secure and bring the rest of the UK in line with Northern Ireland which has had photo identification to vote in elections since 2003.
As specified in this legislation, the government will carry out thorough evaluation of the implementation of voter identification at the local elections in May, and at the next two Parliamentary elections.
This will provide a full picture of the impact of voter identification and provide evidence on how the process could be improved, and will consider the Electoral Commission’s final report on the May 2023 local elections in England.
The two documents that have been published are the step to do this, and will pave the way for the Government’s first full evaluation report in November.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/public-opinion-research-demonstrates-confidence-in-elections
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Government delivers extra £50 million home adaptation funding08/09/2023 15:10:00
Money provided to local authorities so they can make quicker home adaptations for older people or those with disabilities, ensuring they can stay independent.
Local areas supported to progress onshore windfarms06/09/2023 15:25:00
New changes that come into effect today will help supportive communities take forward onshore wind projects.
Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman preferred candidate05/09/2023 09:25:00
The Minister for Local Government, Lee Rowley, has confirmed that the Government’s preferred candidate is Amerdeep Somal.
Thousands more beds to help rough sleepers off the streets04/09/2023 16:10:00
£34.6 million awarded across London and over 70 other areas to support rough sleepers.
Communities urged to apply for funding to save local institutions04/09/2023 12:10:00
Community Ownership Fund opens again for applications, giving local people the chance to seize back control of prized community assets.
100,000 more homes to be built via reform of defective EU laws29/08/2023 13:10:00
Government announces plan that will unblock housebuilding to deliver homes for local communities while protecting the environment.
Language and employment courses for Ukrainians25/08/2023 14:20:00
Free English language and employment courses announced as Ukrainians celebrate their Independence Day.
Government backs pubs to open earlier for World Cup Final18/08/2023 12:10:00
Government encourages councils in England to get pubs open earlier on Sunday ahead of the Lionesses historic World Cup final.