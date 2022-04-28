techUK
|Printable version
Public Procurement Review Service Reclaims over £9.4 million in overdue invoices
The Cabinet Office’s Public Procurement Review Service (PPRS) is one of the measures to support businesses working with the government and the wider public sector.
The Public Procurement Review Service (PPRS) was originally formed as the Mystery Shopper Service in 2011, to investigate public sector procurement processes. It is a free, anonymous, and impartial service and available for any supplier to use. In 2015 the Small Business Enterprise and Employment Act provided a statutory basis for procurement investigations, strengthening the service. The PPRS can help suppliers who feel they might have been treated unfairly during a tender or have concerns about the conduct of a procurement process.
To date the PPRS has unlocked over £9.4M of late invoice payments to date, many resulting in changes to live procurements.
The service has managed over 400 late payment cases, achieving a 100% success rate of releasing payments. This includes over £1.16M recovered during 2021/2022, including 90% of this amount recovered for SMEs. Over 91% of suppliers surveyed this year agreed that the PPRS investigation process and case outcomes are clearly explained. PPRS has investigated over 1,980 cases against many public sector organisations including central government departments and their agencies, local government, health, blue light, and education.
The Cabinet Office is keen to raise awareness of the Public Procurement Review Service among suppliers. It has an excellent rate of success from contracting authorities adopting PPRS recommendations following complaints raised against their procurements.
It is one of a range of measures designed to make Government easier to work with and level the playing field for those suppliers who want to supply to Government and the wider public sector - in particular SMEs and VCSEs. PPRS actively supports Martin Traynor OBE in his role as SME Crown Representative. He said: “The PPRS service continues to play a really valuable role in identifying some of the challenges SMEs face when taking part in public sector procurement. The feedback we get from PPRS helps to inform me of the issues we need to tackle so that more SMEs can join the government's supply chain. I would encourage all businesses to use this important service if they see something that doesn't seem right or that they don't fully understand."
You can find the link to their recent media release here which outlines more around the services of the PPRS and additional sources of information to engage.
If you would like to find out more information about the PPRS and how to engage with the service please refer to the PPRS scope and remit or search ‘Public Procurement Review Service’ on GOV.UK. The PPRS team will also soon be hosting events for suppliers and buyers to understand more about the role of the PPRS. For more information about these events or the services provided by the PPRS you can follow them on twitter @govpprs or email the team at publicprocurementreview@cabinetoffice.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/public-procurement-review-service-reclaims-over-9-4-million-in-overdue-invoices.html
Latest News from
techUK
Digitising Justice: Putting data at the centre28/04/2022 16:25:00
techUK has launched a new report calling to unlock the power of data and technology innovation to reform the criminal justice system (CJS) and put the service users at its centre.
The Metaverse – fact or fiction?28/04/2022 10:20:00
Once the preserve of thought experiments in philosophy textbooks and blockbuster dystopias like The Matrix and Ready Player One, the concept of a metaverse – a virtual world in which we experience the life of our digital twin – may soon be a reality for UK businesses and consumers.
techUK’s new Cloud Leadership Committee meets26/04/2022 14:05:00
On 21 April 2022 techUK hosted the first meeting of its newly re-elected Cloud Leadership Committee.
Gender diversity in cyber security group to meet as Lloyds commits to initiative26/04/2022 11:25:00
The inaugural cohort of the Empowering Women to Lead, Cyber Security initiative are to meet in central London for the first time this week, bringing together twenty aspiring cyber professionals from across government and industry for two days of intensive leadership development.
techUK joins UK-US Trade Dialogue in Aberdeen25/04/2022 14:20:00
On 24-26 April 2022, the second leg of the UK-US Trade Dialogue is taking place in Aberdeen, following the first exchange which was held last month in Baltimore, USA.
Banking on resilience: how to meet the PRA regulations when outsourcing IT25/04/2022 11:25:00
As Regulatory Compliance Solutions Lead at NCC Group, Wayne Scott works with regulators, financial institutions and fintechs to support regulatory compliance with software resilience services.
Earth Day: Conservation Bond will scale conservation tech22/04/2022 16:05:00
Read our latest insight from Craig Melson, Associate Director, Climate, Environment and Sustainability as part of our support for Earth Day.
Earth Day: Climate Tech: Recalibrating ESG Investing22/04/2022 14:05:00
Read our latest insight from Adam Young, Programme Manager, Environment, as part of our support for Earth Day.