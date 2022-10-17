Public procurement - views and experiences: research

This research explores the views and experiences of third sector organisations and new businesses in relation to Scottish public procurement.

Introduction

In September 2021, Scottish Government commissioned Blake Stevenson Ltd. to undertake research with third sector organisations and new private businesses to explore their experiences of public procurement in Scotland. To date, relatively little research has been undertaken focusing on the experiences of these two groups in relation to public procurement, and there is a particular lack of qualitative evidence on this front. By addressing this gap and by expanding the evidence base around public procurement, this research aims to ensure that decisions related to next steps and actions to improve access to contract opportunities for these two groups are well informed. For the purposes of this research, “new businesses” are defined as businesses that were set up within the last five years.

The findings from the research will be used to ensure that future delivery of public procurement is as inclusive as possible and enables third sector organisations and new private businesses to better access and compete for public contracts.

Note that the views expressed in this report are those of the researchers and do not necessarily represent those of the Scottish Government or Scottish Ministers.

