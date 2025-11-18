NHS England
Public reminded to use NHS as normal during final day of strike
The NHS is reminding the public to come forward for lifesaving and planned care as normal during the last day of strike action.
This period of industrial action by resident doctors began at 7am on Friday 14 November and will continue until 7am tomorrow (Wednesday 19 November).
Patients should attend any planned appointments unless they have been contacted to reschedule.
As ever primary and urgent and emergency care services continue to be available for those who need them.
Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England National Medical Director, said:
“We are now into day 5 of this round of industrial action by resident doctors, and hospital staff across the country have been working flat out to maintain as much care as possible for patients – also in the face of Storm Claudia and a severe flu season.
“I want to thank all the staff who are going above and beyond to cover for those who are striking.
“Patients should continue to come forward for the care they need, calling 999 in a life-threatening emergency, using NHS 111 or their GP for other urgent health needs, and going to their appointments unless told otherwise.”
Patients who need emergency medical care should continue to use 999 or come forward to A&E as normal. For less urgent but serious situations, patients can call or text NHS 111 or visit an urgent treatment centre (UTC) to be seen by a clinician.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows the number of flu and COVID-19 cases in England rising steadily, with its peak expected in the coming weeks.
Flu can cause people at risk to become seriously unwell and in some cases lead to hospitalisation, which puts more pressure on NHS hospitals, so the health service continues to urge patients who are eligible to come forward to receive their jabs. Eligibility for flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the NHS.uk website.
