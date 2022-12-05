Public sector leisure set for transition to active wellbeing focus

We've worked with key stakeholders in the sector to publish a report on the current state of public leisure and how it should evolve to continue providing vital services that help people get or stay active

Today we’ve published a report outlining a shared vision for the future of public leisure as the sector looks to transition from delivering traditional services to a wider focus on active wellbeing.

This vision would create a closer relationship between health and leisure, built on social prescribing, co-location of services and the delivery of preventative activity opportunities – providing users with convenient places and ways to be active, located in close proximity to other health and social care services and facilities.

Co-location of facilities maximises the impact and value for money of these services and forms a key part of the 20-minute neighbourhood concept.

