Sport England
Public sector leisure set for transition to active wellbeing focus
We've worked with key stakeholders in the sector to publish a report on the current state of public leisure and how it should evolve to continue providing vital services that help people get or stay active
Today we’ve published a report outlining a shared vision for the future of public leisure as the sector looks to transition from delivering traditional services to a wider focus on active wellbeing.
This vision would create a closer relationship between health and leisure, built on social prescribing, co-location of services and the delivery of preventative activity opportunities – providing users with convenient places and ways to be active, located in close proximity to other health and social care services and facilities.
Co-location of facilities maximises the impact and value for money of these services and forms a key part of the 20-minute neighbourhood concept.
This report maps out shared medium-term goals for the public leisure sector and compiles commitments from across multiple stakeholders which cover a range of activities that will support services on the ground, strengthen the sector’s leadership, facilitate innovation and help to share best practice.
The model also focuses on added value and supporting the delivery of key local priorities, aiding local authorities that are looking to collaborate more with parts of their local ‘system’, in order to better deliver community outcomes and align with their broader strategic outcomes – particularly health.
And we were pleased to be able to launch the Digital Futures 2022 report with UK Active last week - an example of one of the commitments that is already progressing and will help support fitness and leisure operators to accelerate their digital strategies in 2023.
We’d like to thank to thank the following partner companies and organisations for their collaboration in the development of the Future of Public Sector Leisure report:
Activity Alliance, Active Partnerships, Association of Public Service Excellence, Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity, Chief Cultural and Leisure Officers Association, Community Leisure UK, District Council Network, Local Government Association, Swim England and UK Active.
