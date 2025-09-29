techUK
Public Sector Procurement Landscape 2025
Insights from techUK’s Local Public Services Committee Buyer and Supplier Surveys
Unlock the insights shaping the future of tech procurement in local government.
Procurement is more than a process, it's a strategic tool that can drive innovation, deliver better outcomes for citizens, and strengthen partnerships between public and private sectors. Yet, it’s often where ambition meets friction.
In this new report, led by members of techUK’s Local Public Services Committee Public Sector Procurement Landscape 2025, it shares findings from two in-depth surveys of over 40 buyers and suppliers, revealing a candid view of what’s working, what’s not, and where the opportunities for improvement lie.
This research dives into the reality of commissioning and supplying tech and digital services across local government. It explores where the market aligns and where it doesn't on crucial issues like transparency, strategic engagement, bidding behaviour, and social value.
What you'll learn:
- Where buyer-supplier misalignments are holding back progress
- Why suppliers are missing opportunities and often choosing not to bid
- How strategic alignment and visibility can make or break success
- The mixed views on social value and the looming uncertainty around the Procurement Act 2023
- Practical recommendations for reform, innovation, and better outcomes
