Public services “back on track” as Strikes Act to be repealed

The government has today announced it will repeal the Strikes Act 2023 to get public services back on track and strengthen the rights of working people.

Minimum Service Levels will be repealed through the Employment Rights Bill, which will be introduced within the first 100 days of the new Government

Measures which have not resolved a single strike, unduly restrict workers’ rights and undermine good industrial relations to be binned

Government is committed to getting public services back on track and laying the foundations for a modern economy that Makes Work Pay.

Industrial action in the NHS alone cost the taxpayer £1.7bn last year with many other sectors also seeing costs and impacts to public services. This is why strong but fair negotiation is key to tackling issues between workers and employers, from low pay to inequality and discrimination.

The Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds have today [Tuesday 6 August] written to the Government departments with sectors most impacted by strikes Education, Health, Transport, the Home Office, Energy, as well as Welsh and Scottish governments, to give a clear message that this government does not support Minimum Service Levels and intends to repeal the legislation.

They have also written to all 12 metro mayors across the country to start engaging with local employers on this upcoming change, being important partners in resetting relations with these vital sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said:

Attempting to clamp down on the fundamental freedom of working people has got us nowhere and this was targeted at sectors who dedicate their lives to serving us all.

That’s why we’re scrapping this pointless law and creating a new partnership between business, trade unions and working people through our New Deal.

Repealing this legislation is the first part of our plan to reset industrial relations so they are fit for a modern economy.”

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

We need to get Britain’s economy moving again, deliver growth and the public services which taxpayers deserve.

The Strikes Act has not worked- unbelievably the UK has lost more days due to strike action than France, costing the taxpayer billions of pounds, and these divisive laws haven’t resolved a single strike since they were introduced.

By removing minimum service levels, we will reset industrial relations, so they are based on good faith negotiation and bargaining, ending the chaos and restoring trust in public services. This is about restoring politics as public service ensuring government acts to fix problems not cause them.”

The formal repeal of the previous government’s legislation will form part of the upcoming Employment Rights Bill which will be introduced within the first 100 days of the new Government.

No employer has used minimum service levels, and they have not resolved any strikes- and only inflamed tensions. Companies should continue to look for alternative mechanisms to solve disputes through negotiation.

Relevant ministers in the Department for Health and Social Care, Home Office, Department for Education, Department for Transport and Department for Energy Security and Net Zero have been asked to engage with their relevant employers to inform them that we strongly encourage them to engage in discussion with trade unions, instead of using minimum service levels.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, said:

This Act failed to resolve devastating strikes which led to cancelled operations and cost the NHS billions.

But this Government engaged meaningfully with the BMA Junior Doctors’ Committee from day one, and agreed an offer in just over three weeks – paving the way to end strikes.

Scrapping minimum service levels marks another significant step in resetting relationships with staff, as we fix the broken health service.”

This comes as the Home Office are writing to the four Border Force trade unions. This letter will confirm the government’s intention to repeal Minimum Service Level legislation and that we will no longer be using border security MSL.