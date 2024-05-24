techUK
Public Services Board: AI and Digital Transformation in the Public Sector
This week techUK's Public Services Board (PSB) have published their new paper, AI and Digital Transformation in the Public Sector.
The PSB creates the environment for the UK tech industry to collaborate across the whole of Government to enable the delivery of world class, affordable public services. The PSB aims to: Improve the engagement between Government and the tech industry; Provide leadership on policy issues related to public services transformation; Champion better use of technology to drive efficiencies in Government and transform our public services.
The paper examines the opportunities and risks associated with the widespread adoption of AI in the public sector. It explores the practical solutions which can help overcome these adoption blockers and offers insights from industry on the early adoption of AI. Through the development of this paper the PSB has produced strong recommendations that call on the government to streamline existing processes and establish efficient communication channels with departments and industry to further the effective implementation of AI in the public sector.
The paper includes case studies showcasing the opportunities presented by AI across the public sector.
