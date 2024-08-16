Public trust in charities at ten-year high, new research shows

People receiving charitable support grows threefold in four years, as cost of living pressures bite.

The Charity Commission, the regulator of charities in England and Wales, has published fresh research that shows public trust in charities at highest level since 2014.

The research reveals that information about how money is spent by a charity is the single most important factor for most people. This is followed closely by knowing that the charity achieves its purpose, that it makes a difference and that it operates to high ethical standards.

Overall, trust in charities is high and continues to recover. Charities now score 6.5 out of 10 for trust, up from 6.3 in 2023, from a low of 5.5 in 2018 following a series of scandals. 58% of people have “high” trust in charities (7 out of 10 or higher), placing it among the most trusted groups in society, second only after doctors.

In a challenging financial environment, the research illustrates a growing reliance on charities for support, alongside a declining percentage of people donating to charities. 47% of people say they donated money or goods, or raised funds for charity, compared with 62% in 2020. By contrast, there has been an increase in people saying they have received charitable services, such as financial help, food or medical support from a charity – 9%, up from 3% in 2020.

Around half of people say they have heard of the Charity Commission, with 19% knowing it ‘well’. Awareness of the Charity Commission is associated with higher trust in charities, with those who have heard of the regulator being more likely to report high trust (63% vs. 52%). Around 4 in 10 people are aware of the online Register of charities.

Charity Commission Chief Executive, David Holdsworth, says:

These findings are encouraging, demonstrating that charities collectively are once again firmly trusted by the public, making a visible, essential difference locally, nationally and globally. But there is no room for complacency, for charities or for us as regulator. The new findings point to the challenging financial environment charities are operating in, with a decline in the number of people giving to charity, whilst the high cost of living appears to be driving more people to access charity services. In these financially challenging times, charities must continue to show people how they deliver on their purpose, including how every penny makes a positive difference. Anyone can look up this information on our public Register of charities, which gives details of each charity’s purpose and spending.

Research into trustee attitudes

Alongside the research into public trust, the regulator has published the findings of a survey into charity trustees’ attitudes towards their role.

The research finds that most trustees share the public’s high expectations of conduct in charities – 61% agree that because of its registered status, their charity’s standards of behaviours and conduct ought to be higher than that in other organisations.

Overall, trustees have high stated levels of confidence in their responsibilities, and generally understand what they should do when making decisions, with those who are aware of the Charity Commission demonstrating they are better informed.

But the research, also conducted by BMG, finds that trustees are less clear on things they should not be doing, including making decisions based on their personal views, or avoiding awkward questions. They are also less confident about dealing with conflicts of interest, and overseeing charity finances.

For the first time, the Commission asked charity trustees about their charity’s use of Artificial Intelligence. Only 3% of trustees said their charity has used AI, however this rose to 8% of larger charities (income £1m+).

Previously published data from the research confirms how widespread problems with banking services are for trustees – 2 out of 5 trustees said their charity has experienced a banking issue over the past year. The Commission has previously spoken out on its concerns about the impact on charities of poor service from the banks. Earlier this year, the Commission said it was “shocked, but not surprised” by “undeniable evidence of the extent and impact of the appalling service charities receive from some banks.”

The full research is available on GOV.UK

