Public urged to buy pets from reputable sources

New rules mean all commercial dog imports from Romania into Great Britain to undergo mandatory pre-import testing.

The UK Chief Veterinary Officer renewing calls on prospective dog buyers to source their dogs from responsible breeders in order to protect animal and public health.

Steps people should take include not only sourcing dogs from reputable breeders or rescue organisations, but ensuring proper health checks and documentation are in place, and understanding the potential risks associated with importing or rehoming dogs from abroad. Vets, breeders, and rehoming organisations should remain alert to the signs of disease and follow best practice when handling, testing, or managing dogs at risk.

There is a risk of imported dogs carrying diseases such as Brucella canis, and even rabies, presenting a threat to the health of canine and human populations in the Great Britain.

Since 2020, there has been a steady increase in the number of Brucella canis cases in Great Britain, the majority of which have been found in imported dogs with around 50% of all identified infections since 2020 coming from Romanian dog imports.

Brucella canis is a serious disease affecting dogs that can lead to reproductive issues such as abortion, as well as joint pain and lameness. Many infected dogs show no obvious symptoms but remain infectious, meaning they can unknowingly spread the disease. Currently, there is no vaccine and no effective treatment to eliminate the infection or prevent its transmission.

To protect our biosecurity, the government has introduced a safeguard measure which comes into force from tomorrow (October 7th) requiring all commercial dog imports from Romania into Great Britain to undergo mandatory pre-import testing for Brucella canis (B. canis).The measure applies to commercial imports only (which includes rescue dogs that are to be rehomed) and is in addition to existing requirements under the Approved Importer Scheme. It does not apply to non-commercial pet movements from Romania.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss yesterday said:

Anyone considering getting a dog should make sure they are fully prepared for the responsibility. Importing dogs without the proper health checks or testing can increase the risk of introducing serious diseases like Brucella canis into Great Britain. The new rules on dogs imported from Romania are a necessary step to safeguard both animal and human health. I strongly urge prospective dog owners to do their research, choose reputable breeders or rescue organisations, and ensure all required health checks and tests are completed before bringing a dog into their home.

This safeguard will remain in place until the disease risk is judged to have reduced sufficiently. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will review the measure regularly to ensure it remains proportionate, evidence-based, and targeted at the areas of highest risk.

The commercial import of dogs from other countries continues to be unaffected by this change.

While the overall risk to the public is low, the disease is also zoonotic, meaning it can be passed from dogs to humans. Those with weakened immune systems, pregnant individuals, and children under five may be more vulnerable. Further public health information can be found here: Brucella canis: information for the public and dog owners – GOV.UK