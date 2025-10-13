Public urged to get flood ready as Environment Agency launches Flood Action Week

Important steps, like preparing a flood kit, signing up for flood warnings and checking long-term flood risk can help protect the public from the damage it causes.

Millions across the country are being urged to get flood ready – such as by signing up for flood warnings or preparing a flood plan – today (Monday 13 October) by the Environment Agency to mark the start of Flood Action Week.

After several named storms last winter and Storm Amy earlier this month, communities are warned not to be complacent about the risk of flooding, despite this summer’s dry weather.

Flooding can have devastating and long-lasting impacts, which is why protecting people and communities is the Environment Agency’s top priority.

Flood Action Week, running this year from 13-19 October, is the Environment Agency’s annual campaign to encourage people to prepare for flooding by taking proactive steps such as knowing their flood risk, preparing a flood plan, and signing up for flood warnings.

It’s crucial to ensure that people are aware of the risk. Groundbreaking data from the EA shows that around 6.3 million homes and businesses in England are in areas at risk of flooding from rivers, the sea or surface water – yet polling shows 45% of the public have not looked up the flood risk for their home.

That’s why everyone should search prepare for flooding to find the risk for their home, business and neighbourhood – so that they have the best information possible to keep them safe.

Caroline Douglass, Executive Director for Flood and Coastal Risk Management at the Environment Agency, said:

We’re already seeing the impacts of climate change through wetter winters and drier summers. The Environment Agency is taking action – working to help communities become more resilient to extreme weather and rising sea levels. This Flood Action Week, the public and business owners should play their part by checking their flood risk, signing up for flood warnings and having a flood plan. This will help to keep them and their loved ones safe and reduce the devastation flooding can cause to homes, businesses and communities.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said:

Floods devastate lives and livelihoods, but this Government’s preparations mean that after inheriting flood assets in their worst condition on record, we’re better prepared than we were this time last year. We’re investing more than £10.5 billion up until 2036 to build new and repair existing flood defences, driving growth by creating thousands of jobs, protecting against billions of pounds of damage, and unlocking the building of new homes. I urge everyone to take simple steps to protect yourselves and your homes from flooding this winter, such as by checking your flood risk, signing up for flood warnings, and preparing a flood plan.

The climate is changing and the country is experiencing more frequent and severe flood events. Rainfall was up to a third higher than usual in 2024 and, last winter, the Environment Agency issued more than 3,000 flood alerts, 1,600 flood warnings, and three severe flood warnings to people at risk.

The Environment Agency is working closely with the government to deliver £2.65 billion of investment by March 2026 to scale up national resilience through building new and improving existing flood defences – and is a key member of the government’s Floods Resilience Taskforce.

Ahead of this winter, the Environment Agency has 260 mobile pumps, including 17 ultra-high-volume pumps, to divert water and 25km of temporary flood barriers deployable across England.

The Environment Agency completes up to 165,000 inspections of flood assets each year, with checks and repairs undertaken to ensure they continue to provide strong protection for nearby communities.

Kelly Ostler-Coyle, Director of Corporate Affairs at Flood Re said:

This Flood Action Week, we’re urging everyone to check their flood risk – and then take action to prepare for it. New research commissioned by Flood Re, shows that simple property-level resilience measures could save the UK hundreds of millions of pounds every year. But beyond the financial cost, the emotional toll of flooding can be devastating and long-lasting. That’s why it’s so important to understand your personal flood risk and take steps to protect yourself, your home, and your family.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Will Lang, said:

While the longer-range forecast suggests that the likelihood of drier conditions over the coming months is close to normal, regional variations in rainfall remain likely. With an increased chance of north-westerly weather patterns, much of the rainfall may be concentrated in upland areas of the north and northwest UK. Importantly, even though the overall signal points to slightly drier conditions at times, the potential for locally intense or prolonged rainfall remains possible and underlines the importance of staying prepared, particularly in regions more vulnerable to such impacts.

The government’s recent increase in capital investment in flood defences enables the replacement of ageing assets and the strengthening of long-term flood resilience. This renewed commitment from the government reflects the value placed on protecting communities and infrastructure from the devastating effects flooding has.

Since July 2024, the Environment Agency has worked with the government in its first year of power to deliver 151 flood schemes which has better protected 24,722 properties from flooding.