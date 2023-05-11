Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Public urged to keep watch as greatest risk period for the tree pest oak processionary moth begins
Oak processionary moth enters greatest risk period as caterpillars emerge between June and August.
The Forestry Commission has today (11 May) urged the public to report sightings of oak processionary moth caterpillars. We are now entering the greatest risk period as the caterpillars emerge between June and August to feed before turning into adult moths.
Oak processionary moth, which is a tree pest, was first identified in London in 2006 and has since spread to some surrounding counties in the South East of England. Its caterpillars and their nests contain hairs which can cause itchy rashes, eye and throat irritations, and should not be touched under any circumstances.
Oak processionary moth caterpillars also feed on the leaves of several species of oak trees. This can cause the trees to lose their leaves, negatively impacting their growth, and become more vulnerable to other stresses, like drought.
Andrew Hoppit, Oak Processionary Moth Project Manager, said:
As we enter the greatest risk period for Oak Processionary Moth, it’s important that those living in affected areas understand the health risks so that they can be vigilant when enjoying outdoor spaces.
The Forestry Commission has a whole host of information online that can be used to identify the moth, simply visit Managing Oak Processionary Moth in England. If you spot the pest, report the sighting via our TreeAlert portal. Alternatively, you can email opm@forestrycommission.gov.uk or call 0300 067 4442.
Professor Nicola Spence, UK Chief Plant Health Officer, said:
Our oak trees are an iconic part of our British landscape. Reporting any sightings of Oak Processionary Moth to the Forestry Commission will both minimise the pest’s spread and reduce the damaging impact it poses to tree health.
The caterpillars and their nests can also cause irritation when touched by members of the public. As such, I would advise that those living in London and the surrounding areas avoid the pest.
A Government programme to manage OPM has been in place since 2012. Over the last five years, £10 million has been invested into oak health, including the management of oak processionary moth, as well as research to develop novel control techniques and new policy responses.
In March, The Forestry Commission announced an update to the operational zones and boundaries to manage the spread of OPM. In response to government surveillance in 2022, the Established Area in which OPM is established, and the Buffer Zone in which an annual programme of OPM management led by the Forestry Commission takes place, were expanded.
Following these changes, there will also be new regulation coming into force on 24 May permitting the movement of large oak trees and trade within the Established area and Buffer zone, provided certain biosecurity requirements and movement restrictions are met. For more information on the new changes visit GOV.UK.
Today’s announcement comes during National Plant Health Week which aims to raise public awareness and engagement on how to keep our plants healthy. By identifying threats such as pests and diseases, we protect the benefits plants provide to the public, to wildlife, the environment and our economy. More information can be found on the Plant Health Action.org website.
How to identify Oak Processionary Moth caterpillars
- Nests are typically dome or teardrop-shaped, averaging the size of a tennis ball. They are white when fresh, but soon become discoloured and brown. The caterpillars have black heads and bodies covered in long white hairs which contain proteins which can cause itchy rashes, eye, and throat irritations. They can also occasionally cause breathing difficulties in people and pets, so should not be touched under any circumstances.
- For more information, visit ‘Managing Oak Processionary Moth in England’.
Further information:
Wider background:
- Following possible OPM contact, visit your pharmacist for relief from milder skin or eye irritations. Consult a GP or call NHS111 for more serious reactions. Contact a vet if animals are seriously affected.
- An interactive map showing the locations of recent confirmed reports of OPM and the national management zones is available.
- A toolkit for local authorities and larger landowners to help plan for and manage OPM has been developed by the Tree Council, in partnership with Forest Research.
- A guide for the policy changes to OPM management from 24 May 2023 has been released.
Further information on support for those affected by Oak Processionary Moth:
- Last year, Defra and the Forestry Commission launched a new grant to support local communities to respond to OPM in the Established Area within London and the South-East.
- It pays for a facilitator to form a group of land managers with oak trees on their land, create an OPM management plan for the group, as well as the hire of contractors to survey their oak trees for OPM.
- In the coming weeks we will be introducing a new biosecurity capital item within the Tree Health Pilot’s grant offer for OPM to fund signage and biosecurity items including boot cleaning equipment and red tape/posts for cordoning off areas.
- For more information and details of how to apply see Grants for oak with oak processionary moth (OPM) - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/public-urged-to-keep-watch-as-greatest-risk-period-for-the-tree-pest-oak-processionary-moth-begins
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
New section of new ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’ opens between Bridlington and Filey Brigg10/05/2023 14:10:00
Route will create an amazing 208 mile trail from Bridlington to Bamburgh in Northumberland – the longest stretch of the Coast Path to be opened in England
New stretch of King Charles III England Coast Path to open in North West10/05/2023 12:12:00
A new section of the King Charles III England Coast Path is opening between Tarleton Locks, in Preston and Pier Head Ferry Terminal, in Liverpool.
UK leads the way on agricultural innovation at Washington D.C. Climate Summit10/05/2023 11:10:00
£3 million invested in the Global Fertiliser Challenge to fund new research to develop alternative fertilisers to boost sustainability and productivity.
Further protections for England’s coastal waterways09/05/2023 11:20:00
Consultation to expand storm overflow reduction targets to cover all coasts, estuaries and marine protected sites.
King's Coronation to leave a lasting legacy for people and nature04/05/2023 09:15:00
To celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, the government has announced the renaming of the England Coast Path, the creation of a King’s Series of National Nature Reserves, and new Coronation Woods.
King's nature reserves to leave lasting legacy for people and nature03/05/2023 09:25:00
‘King’s Series of National Nature Reserves’ to be launched, with first to be declared in Lincolnshire.
Commemorations to leave a lasting Coronation legacy for people and nature02/05/2023 16:10:00
England’s longest national trail to be renamed the ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’
Boost for nature recovery as new multi-million-pound grant scheme opens02/05/2023 14:20:00
Darwin Plus Strategic initiative opens for the first time, supporting ambitious, transformative projects to tackle biodiversity loss in the UK Overseas Territories.