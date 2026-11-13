Public urged to share views on local government reform

Online platform launched.

Members of the public are being urged to share their views on local governance reform and help shape next steps.

The Scottish Government has launched an online questionnaire seeking views on:

how local government is currently organised

the most important features of local governance reform

any concerns or opportunities

The questionnaire forms part of a three-month programme of engagement on local governance reform.

Ministers are also holding discussions with organisations including Scotland's 32 local councils, the local government organisation COSLA and trade unions to explore how local governance can be reshaped to support improved public services.

Public Finance Minister Hannah Mary Goodlad said:

“Reforming councils and local government is about making services work better for the people of Scotland and empowering communities – pushing power out and across the country and decision making as local as possible. “Over the last two months, we have had constructive discussions with a range of organisations, including councils and unions, and now we want to hear more on what our communities across Scotland think, not least their experiences of council services and their priorities. “Alongside the insights and perspectives already shared, public views will help inform the next phase of this important work on the future of local governance.”

Background

Responses can be submitted through the online platform until Friday, 11 December.

The Scottish Government will carefully consider all the views and evidence gathered through the three-month dialogue on local governance reform, and this will inform the next phase of the work.

Any future changes to governance arrangements will involve a range of practical considerations including workforce, assets, service delivery and implementation issues, which would require careful assessment and engagement with relevant partners.

Local governance reform – gov.scot