Public warning issued about dangerous glutathione skin whitening IV drips

Trading Standards calls for urgent regulation of the aesthetic sector to protect public health

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has welcomed a major Channel 4 News investigation which has laid bare the alarming scale of unregulated intravenous glutathione drips being used in the UK for skin whitening, lightening and brightening.

The investigation found over 300 beauty salons across the country have been found offering these cosmetic procedures – many without any medical supervision – and promoting them on social media to vulnerable consumers. These invasive treatments are being marketed with misleading claims and in some cases, administered in beauty settings lacking hygiene or safety standards.

Channel 4 News found glutathione vials being sold with ease online without any licence checks and administered in clinics without medical oversight.

The Safety in Beauty campaign group told Channel 4 that consumers have reported suffering serious side effects including anaphylaxis requiring hospitalisation, kidney strain and infections.

Channel 4 News discovered that in international cases, there has been blindness and even death when these drips are not administered properly.

Despite the dangers, these procedures remain entirely unregulated in the UK, and injectable products like glutathione are still being sold with ease online and in-person. Channel 4’s findings are the latest in a growing body of evidence pointing to major regulatory gaps that urgently need closing.

As the UK’s Trading Standards community gathered for its Annual Conference last week, CTSI again called on the Government to take firm action to regulate the aesthetics sector and protect the public.

CTSI is calling for:

A licensing scheme to help regulate the sector and prevent unqualified individuals from administering high-risk procedures

The establishment of a Ministerial-led government Task Force to coordinate enforcement, regulation, and reform across the sector

The extension of underage legislation relating to aesthetic procedures to cover Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

The removal of unsafe products sold online, especially injectable substances like glutathione that can be purchased with no checks

Kerry Nicol, External Affairs Manager, said: “I am truly shocked that these procedures are being carried out in the UK. These are not harmless beauty treatments – they are medical-style procedures being administered with no clinical oversight, no regulation, and no accountability. The consequences can be devastating. These procedures may be common overseas, but in the UK, we uphold the highest of safety standards and these products and procedures have no place on UK shores. We are calling for the urgent regulation of a wild west sector that has the ability to cause great harm to consumers.”

Richard Knight, CTSI Lead Officer for Cosmetics and Beauty, said: “Trading Standards will accept reports of incidents or concerns around these IV drip skin brightening treatments, but consumers need to be aware that our current product and service provision laws don’t adequately regulate this emerging area in the beauty sector. Therefore it’s not appropriate to demand stricter enforcement against providers of IV beauty treatments, because enforcement bodies don’t have adequate legal tools to tackle these harms. Whilst we in Trading Standards join with Environmental Health colleagues in seeking a concerted effort across Government to deal with these treatments, as well as dermal fillers, fat dissolving injectables, and liquid BBLs, the situation in the meantime is that consumers should only consider having any needle-based aesthetic treatments carried out by a qualified medical professional.”

CTSI advises the public:

Never undergo IV drip procedures outside of a regulated medical setting

Be cautious of treatments promoted on social media without safety information or medical credentials

Speak to your GP or a qualified medical professional if you have concerns or questions about any procedure

Ian Andrews, Head of Environmental Health at the Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH), said: “The use of these procedures, many without medical supervision, is extremely concerning and we would really welcome clarity from the Government on when further legislation will be consulted on because existing legislation is outdated.

“The creation of a national licensing scheme in England would ensure that all those who practise are competent and trained and help stop dangerous procedures such as these being carried out without clinical oversight, improving safety for members of the public.”

Ashton Collins, Director at Save Face, said: “We are extremely concerned about the increase in the availability of glutathione IV drips in the UK. These treatments are not licensed for cosmetic use here and pose significant health risks. Unfortunately, they are being offered in unregulated, unsterile environments without proper clinical oversight. Prescribers and providers must understand that prescribing unlicensed medicines like glutathione outside of a genuine clinical diagnosis and therapeutic need is both dangerous and illegal. The importation and supply of these unlicensed medicines for purely cosmetic use is a clear breach of regulations, and we strongly urge regulatory bodies to take decisive action - these practices put consumer health at grave risk and must be stopped.”

If members of the public are concerned or would like some advice, they can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline calling 0808 223 1133 if in England and Wales. If in Scotland contact Advice Direct Scotland by calling 0808 164 6000 and for Northern Ireland call Consumerline on 0300 123 6262.

The public are encouraged to report any medicines and devices adverse reactions over to MHRA via the Yellow Card Reporting System and to call NHS 111 if medical assistance is required.

Notes to editors:

Glutathione

Glutathione is an antioxidant produced naturally in the liver. When used intravenously for cosmetic purposes, it is claimed to lighten skin by interfering with melanin production. However, there is no scientific consensus supporting its efficacy or safety when used in this way.

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession, and works to protect consumers and honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk

Please contact CTSI Press Office: pressoffice@tsi.org.uk for any queries.