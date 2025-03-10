Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Publication: Government response on Sustainability and finances of the Social Housing sector report
Government response to previous Committee’s report on the Sustainability and finances of the Social Housing sector (published 7 March).
- Read the Government response
- Read all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
- Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee
The predecessor Committee (in the last Parliament) published the report (pdf, html) on 8 May 2024.
The Regulator of Social Housing’s response to the predecessor Committee’s report on the Finances and Sustainability of the Social Housing Sector was published on 28 November 2024 - Regulator of Social Housing response to the Housing, Communities and Local Government on the Finances and Sustainability of the Social Housing Sector.
