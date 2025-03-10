Publication: Government response on Sustainability and finances of the Social Housing sector report

Government response to previous Committee’s report on the Sustainability and finances of the Social Housing sector (published 7 March).

The predecessor Committee (in the last Parliament) published the report (pdf, html) on 8 May 2024.

The Regulator of Social Housing’s response to the predecessor Committee’s report on the Finances and Sustainability of the Social Housing Sector was published on 28 November 2024 - Regulator of Social Housing response to the Housing, Communities and Local Government on the Finances and Sustainability of the Social Housing Sector.

