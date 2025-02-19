Sentencing Council
Publication of aggravated vehicle taking and other motoring related matters data tables
The Sentencing Council has published data tables showing current sentencing practice for aggravated vehicle taking and other motoring related matters.
This is in preparation for the launch of the Council’s definitive guidelines on aggravated vehicle taking offences, disqualification and other motoring related matters which will be published today (Wednesday 19th February).
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/publication-of-aggravated-vehicle-taking-and-other-motoring-related-matters-data-tables/
