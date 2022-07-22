Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
Publication of Brian Altman QC and Sir David Calvert-Smith reviews
Comprehensive versions of the expected Brian Altman QC review into the collapse of the R v Woods and Marshall trial and Sir David Calvert-Smith’s review into the SFO’s handling of the Unaoil investigation, were yesterday published.
Lisa Osofsky, Director, Serious Fraud Office, yesterday said:
“Implementing the recommendations put forward by Brian Altman QC and Sir David Calvert-Smith is our pressing priority.
“The reviews are a sobering read for anyone who believes in the mission and purpose of the SFO, but from the outset we wanted to establish what happened in these two cases and use the findings to improve our performance.
“The SFO of today is already not the same organisation I inherited. While the expertise and determination of our committed staff remains steadfast, a new senior leadership team has prioritised investment in technology, introduced a stringent case prioritisation system and we have embedded a change programme to overhaul the SFO’s working practices and culture.
“The SFO has a crucially important mission, fighting the most serious and complex financial crime, securing justice for victims and protecting the UK’s economy from criminals who commit fraud, bribery and corruption. I am determined to ensure these reviews help us to move forward with clarity and confidence.”
You can read the Attorney General’s Written Ministerial Statement here: LINK
You can read Sir David Calvert-Smith’s review here: LINK
You can read the government’s response to Sir David Calvert-Smith’s review here: LINK
You can read Brian Altman QC’s review, all relevant annexes and the SFO’s response to the review here: LINK
Junior officials’ names have been redacted from the published reviews in line with standard government practice. For transparency purposes, these are the only redactions that have been made as we have also agreed a limited waiver of Legal Professional Privilege.
Original article link: https://www.sfo.gov.uk/2022/07/21/publication-of-brian-altman-qc-and-sir-david-calvert-smith-reviews/
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
Serious Fraud Office secures Glencore conviction on seven counts of international bribery24/06/2022 13:05:00
Glencore Energy (UK) Ltd were yesterday convicted on all charges of bribery brought against it by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).
Fraudulent duo each sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment after successful SFO prosecution16/06/2022 14:38:00
Following the SFO’s successful investigation and prosecution, Andrew Nathaniel Skeene (44) and Junie Conrad Omari Bowers (45) were yesterday sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to 11 years’ imprisonment.
Second fraudster jailed over fake investment scheme30/05/2022 09:10:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) can confirm the imprisonment of a convicted fraudster who conned investors out of £72.5 million with false claims of supplying services to the London Olympic Village.
Serious Fraud Office recovers almost £600k from bank accounts of former Petrofac fixer03/05/2022 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has recovered £567,466.53 from personal bank accounts linked to a former fixer for the Petrofac group.
SFO “Operation Steamroller” returns additional £1 million to more than 200 victims29/04/2022 14:38:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) will be returning over £1 million to more than 200 victims, following one of the largest boiler room frauds ever pursued by a UK authority.
SFO Steps Up Investigation into Gupta Businesses28/04/2022 13:05:00
On Wednesday 27 April, teams of SFO investigators across the UK issued notices under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1987 at addresses linked with Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, also known as the Liberty House Group of companies.
SFO investigates Arena Television Limited24/02/2022 13:05:00
The SFO is conducting a criminal investigation into the business practices of individuals associated with Arena Television Limited and its linked entities.
SFO investigation delivers over £200,000 compensation for the people of Nigeria22/02/2022 13:05:00
Over £200,000 in compensation obtained by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into Amec Foster Wheeler Energy PLC, will be given to the people of Nigeria after a UK-Nigeria Memorandum of Understanding was signed yesterday.