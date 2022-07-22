Publication of Brian Altman QC and Sir David Calvert-Smith reviews

Comprehensive versions of the expected Brian Altman QC review into the collapse of the R v Woods and Marshall trial and Sir David Calvert-Smith’s review into the SFO’s handling of the Unaoil investigation, were yesterday published.

Lisa Osofsky, Director, Serious Fraud Office, yesterday said:

“Implementing the recommendations put forward by Brian Altman QC and Sir David Calvert-Smith is our pressing priority. “The reviews are a sobering read for anyone who believes in the mission and purpose of the SFO, but from the outset we wanted to establish what happened in these two cases and use the findings to improve our performance. “The SFO of today is already not the same organisation I inherited. While the expertise and determination of our committed staff remains steadfast, a new senior leadership team has prioritised investment in technology, introduced a stringent case prioritisation system and we have embedded a change programme to overhaul the SFO’s working practices and culture. “The SFO has a crucially important mission, fighting the most serious and complex financial crime, securing justice for victims and protecting the UK’s economy from criminals who commit fraud, bribery and corruption. I am determined to ensure these reviews help us to move forward with clarity and confidence.”

Junior officials’ names have been redacted from the published reviews in line with standard government practice. For transparency purposes, these are the only redactions that have been made as we have also agreed a limited waiver of Legal Professional Privilege.