Publication of child cruelty offences statistical bulletin
The Sentencing Council has published a statistical bulletin and data tables, explaining current sentencing practice for child cruelty offences.
This is in preparation for the launch of the Council’s consultation on revised child cruelty guidelines, which will be published tomorrow (Thursday 4 August).
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/publication-of-child-cruelty-offences-statistical-bulletin/
