Publication of consumer information on Ultra-processed food

The Food Standards Agency has published consumer information in relation to the current science and evidence around ultra-processed food and the FSA’s role.

There has been a lot of public interest and debate recently around ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and the possible correlation between the consumption of a lot of UPF and poorer health.

The UK government advises consumers to follow the Eatwell Guide (Opens in a new window) which shows how much of what we eat overall should come from each food group to achieve a healthy, balanced diet.

Giving evidence at the House of Lords Committee on Food, Diet and Obesity on 9 May, Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Advisor at the FSA spoke about the importance of clear information for consumers.