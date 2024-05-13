Food Standards Agency
Publication of consumer information on Ultra-processed food
The Food Standards Agency has published consumer information in relation to the current science and evidence around ultra-processed food and the FSA’s role.
There has been a lot of public interest and debate recently around ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and the possible correlation between the consumption of a lot of UPF and poorer health.
The UK government advises consumers to follow the Eatwell Guide (Opens in a new window) which shows how much of what we eat overall should come from each food group to achieve a healthy, balanced diet.
Giving evidence at the House of Lords Committee on Food, Diet and Obesity on 9 May, Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Advisor at the FSA spoke about the importance of clear information for consumers.
Through our research we are aware that public concern and confusion around UPF, and the processing of food more generally, has risen considerably.
As an evidence-led organisation, we have a responsibility to give clear facts to enable consumers to make informed choices, based on current science.
Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Advisor
