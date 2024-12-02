Scottish Government
|Printable version
Publication of findings from the Scottish Household Survey 2023: trust in public institutions
An Official Statistics Publication
The Scottish Household Survey: Trust in Public Institutions 2023 report, published today, contains the key findings of the question asked in the social survey on trust in public institutions in Scotland. The survey asked to what extent people trusted seven different public institutions: the Scottish Government, local government, the Civil Service, the education system, the health system, the police and the justice system (which includes courts, lawyers and prisons).
The institutions that adults in Scotland were most likely to express trust in were the health system (78%) and the police (73%). Compared to 2022 findings, this represents a very slight decline in trust in the health system (79% in 2022) and a slightly larger decline in trust in the police (78% in 2022).
Of the seven institutions, people were most likely to express distrust in the Scottish Government (45%) and local government (35%). Compared to 2022 figures, this represents a slight increase in distrust of local government (32% in 2022) and a larger increase in distrust in Scottish Government (38% in 2022).
The Scottish Household Survey provides breakdowns according to the following demographic characteristics: sex, age, disability, ethnicity, urban rural classification, and area deprivation. Changes in levels of trust vary across these characteristics and in relation to the different public institutions being asked about.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/publication-of-findings-from-the-scottish-household-survey-2023-trust-in-public-institutions/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Environment Statistics from the Scottish Household Survey 202302/12/2024 15:05:00
‘Environment Statistics from the Scottish Household Survey 2023’ was published today.
Additional investment in general practice02/12/2024 11:25:00
Funding to help practices retain and recruit key staff.
Scotland’s Rural Economy29/11/2024 15:05:00
Ministers call for increased agriculture and marine funding.
Housing (Scotland) Bill passes stage 129/11/2024 13:05:00
Strengthening tenants’ rights and preventing homelessness.
Support for pensioners with energy costs29/11/2024 12:15:00
The Scottish Government will provide universal support through the introduction of Pension Age Winter Heating Payments next year ensuring a payment for every pensioner household in winter 2025-26.
Government launches Tree Planting Taskforce to oversee planting of millions of trees across our four nations28/11/2024 17:29:00
The Taskforce will strengthen collaborative working across the UK to improve tree planting and ensure the long-term survival of woodland.
Prisoners (Early Release) (Scotland) Bill passed28/11/2024 12:10:00
Legislation to reduce rising prison population.