Publication of Report: The work of the Transport Committee in the 2019 Parliament
The Transport Committee has published a short report outlining work that could be taken forward by the new Committee in the next Parliament.
The report highlights the Committee’s scrutiny of the draft Rail Reform Bill, along with themes from its current inquiries on the future of transport data and how the Government sets its strategic transport objectives.
The Committee has finished taking evidence on legal obligations for accessible transport and analysis of a survey on the experiences of more than 800 disabled people or people who travel with a disabled person has been published as an annex to the report.
Transport Committee Chair Iain Stewart MP yesterday said:
“From ensuring clarity on the future of the railways to improving accessibility for those who rely on our transport network, the Government will inherit a long to-do list after the election. The next committee will have a crucial role to play in holding ministers to account. We hope that by setting out lessons from our scrutiny during the last Parliament, our successors can hit the ground running and continue to make an important contribution to improving policies that have a real day to day impact on people’s lives.”
