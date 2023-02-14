Sentencing Council
|Printable version
Publication of the sale of knives etc to persons under 18 data tables
The Sentencing Council has published data tables explaining current sentencing practice for the offence of sale of knives etc to persons under 18.
This is in preparation for the launch of the Council’s sale of knives etc to persons under 18 definitive guideline, which will be published tomorrow (Wednesday 15 February).
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/publication-of-the-sale-of-knives-etc-to-persons-under-18-data-tables/
