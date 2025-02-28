Scottish Government
|Printable version
Publication of Wildlife Crime in Scotland 2023
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland
The latest statistics on wildlife crime in Scotland were published today by the Chief Statistician for Scotland. Recorded wildlife crime offences were down by 23%, from 286 offences in 2021-22 to 220 offences in 2022-23, bringing recorded wildlife crime back close to pre-pandemic levels.
These statistics also contain data on Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service cases, criminal proceedings and scientific evidence and intelligence. Key results from the report include:
- Over half of all recorded wildlife crimes were categorised as either offences involving birds (31%) or fish poaching (25%).
- The Police Scotland divisions with the highest recorded wildlife offences in 2022-23 were the Highlands and Islands (35), the Lothians and Scottish Borders (32) and the North East (31).
- The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service received 63 cases in 2022-23 relating to wildlife crime (which may include more than 1 offence per case), with fish poaching being the most common category (30 cases). Of these 63 cases, 37 (59%) received an alternative to prosecution (e.g. fine), 15 (24%) were prosecuted, and 11 (17%) resulted in no action.
- Criminal proceedings statistics for 2022-23 show that 36 people were proceeded against for wildlife crimes – a substantial increase from 2021-22 (20 people) and 2020-21 (2 people) which had been impacted by court closures and reduced capacities.
Background
When a wildlife crime is suspected, the first step is for it to be reported to the police (or detected by the police), and then recorded. Further steps may include investigation to assess whether the recorded crime should be part of a case submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and then a decision on whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to be prosecuted. Ultimately a court case may result in a conviction or acquittal. All these stages may be supported by relevant scientific evidence and intelligence.
This report presents statistics relating to 2022-23 for the various stages described above. Although these sets of statistics are related, direct comparisons between them cannot be made due to differences in data sources, timing and the bases on which statistics were collated. For example, several recorded crimes may be included in one COPFS case (involving multiple sources of scientific evidence), and subsequent criminal proceedings may occur in a different year.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Full report: Wildlife Crime in Scotland 2023 – gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/publication-of-wildlife-crime-in-scotland-2023/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Boost for Gaelic broadcasting28/02/2025 12:05:00
Gaelic language broadcasting is to receive an additional £1.8 million to help build on the success of BBC Alba’s crime thriller An t-Eilean.
Over 326,000 children currently supported by Scottish Child Payment28/02/2025 11:20:00
£1 billion paid to help tackle child poverty
Improving access to justice27/02/2025 15:05:00
Discussion paper on further reforms to legal aid system.
First Minister to convene gathering on democracy and respect26/02/2025 15:10:00
A new initiative to unite Scotland together against extremism.
Monthly GDP Estimates for December26/02/2025 13:10:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Secure Care Statistics: 2023-2426/02/2025 10:05:00
Secure Care Statistics for the period from 1 August 2023 to 31 July 2024 were yesterday published.
School leaver attainment and destinations25/02/2025 15:05:00
Statistics have been released today on the destinations and attainment of 2023-24 leavers from Scotland’s publicly funded schools.