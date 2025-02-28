Publication of Wildlife Crime in Scotland 2023

An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland

The latest statistics on wildlife crime in Scotland were published today by the Chief Statistician for Scotland. Recorded wildlife crime offences were down by 23%, from 286 offences in 2021-22 to 220 offences in 2022-23, bringing recorded wildlife crime back close to pre-pandemic levels.

These statistics also contain data on Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service cases, criminal proceedings and scientific evidence and intelligence. Key results from the report include:

Over half of all recorded wildlife crimes were categorised as either offences involving birds (31%) or fish poaching (25%).

The Police Scotland divisions with the highest recorded wildlife offences in 2022-23 were the Highlands and Islands (35), the Lothians and Scottish Borders (32) and the North East (31).

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service received 63 cases in 2022-23 relating to wildlife crime (which may include more than 1 offence per case), with fish poaching being the most common category (30 cases). Of these 63 cases, 37 (59%) received an alternative to prosecution (e.g. fine), 15 (24%) were prosecuted, and 11 (17%) resulted in no action.

Criminal proceedings statistics for 2022-23 show that 36 people were proceeded against for wildlife crimes – a substantial increase from 2021-22 (20 people) and 2020-21 (2 people) which had been impacted by court closures and reduced capacities.

Background

When a wildlife crime is suspected, the first step is for it to be reported to the police (or detected by the police), and then recorded. Further steps may include investigation to assess whether the recorded crime should be part of a case submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and then a decision on whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to be prosecuted. Ultimately a court case may result in a conviction or acquittal. All these stages may be supported by relevant scientific evidence and intelligence.

This report presents statistics relating to 2022-23 for the various stages described above. Although these sets of statistics are related, direct comparisons between them cannot be made due to differences in data sources, timing and the bases on which statistics were collated. For example, several recorded crimes may be included in one COPFS case (involving multiple sources of scientific evidence), and subsequent criminal proceedings may occur in a different year.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.

Full report: Wildlife Crime in Scotland 2023 – gov.scot